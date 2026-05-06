Twilio's Next Generation Platform: An Infrastructure Layer For Every Conversation In The Agentic Era

“The agentic era is here. Agents are joining conversations alongside the people they represent, and modern customer engagement requires an infrastructure that serves both equally,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Chief Executive Officer at Twilio.“Twilio's new platform is the foundational infrastructure layer that makes every conversation persistent, contextual, and actionable – ensuring interactions feel like part of one continuous relationship."

An Infrastructure Layer for Every Conversation

Every business runs on conversations. Today, however, businesses frequently interact without context. Customers explain their problems on chat, then repeat them on a call with an agent that picks up with no knowledge of what came before. The interaction ends, and the cycle continues with the next interaction beginning as if the relationship never existed.

Twilio's platform updates address these challenges directly with:

persistent memory across every interaction; real-time context that travels with the conversation; and intelligent orchestration across every channel and every participant, human or AI.

As a result, Twilio's enhanced capabilities ensure that customer conversations never start from zero, are always remembered, and remain unified across channels.

"Most brands still treat every conversation with a customer like it's the very first one," said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D at Twilio. "Twilio is changing that at the infrastructure layer, so every business built on Twilio can remember, learn, and respond like they actually know their customers."

Brand new capabilities enabling these context-rich conversations include:

Twilio Conversation Memory: Delivers persistent memory across every interaction by extracting and maintaining customer history, preferences, behavior, and conversation state across every channel. Conversation Memory helps every conversation pick up where the last one left off, so customers never have to repeat themselves and every agent, human or AI, engages at the right point and with the right context. Twilio Conversation Orchestrator: Turns individual calls and messages into a single, continuous conversation. A unified layer for multi-channel, multi-agent engagement, Conversation Orchestrator delivers routing, escalation, state management, and seamless handoffs between humans and AI. With Conversation Orchestrator, businesses can maintain one continuous conversation, no matter how many channels, agents, or systems are involved. Twilio Conversation Intelligence: The success of Conversation Relay and Conversational Intelligence products signaled growing demand from businesses for Twilio to play a larger role in orchestrating model-agnostic AI experiences. Built from the ground up and integrated across the platform's latest capabilities, Conversation Intelligence leverages generative AI language operators to turn live conversations into actionable, real-time intelligence that enhances human agents and triggers immediate actions like automated workflows across voice and messaging channels. Twilio Agent Connect: Connects businesses' AI agents and models directly to Twilio's voice and messaging channels for real-time conversations. A self-hosted, model-agnostic, open source framework, Agent Connect helps handle the complex physics of communications such as real-time voice streaming, session and identity management, and agentic integrations. Businesses have the flexibility to choose and switch their preferred AI agents and models without changing their Twilio channel integration or application wiring.

The platform's new capabilities are designed to serve customer engagement needs across an entire business, while also fitting seamlessly into existing tech stacks.

“At the center of the CPaaS, CCaaS, CDP, and AI convergence, Twilio is redefining what a Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) looks like-one that remembers, adapts, and orchestrates across every touchpoint. That combination of vision, execution, and ecosystem leverage is what solidifies Twilio's place at the top of the category,” said Mila D'Antonio, Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement, Omdia.

A Reimagined Customer Experience

To streamline customers' experience with Twilio's platform, the company completely redesigned its console from the ground up. Generally available today, the new Twilio Console

This evolution introduces Workbench, a specialized workspace built for developer productivity, alongside an integrated AI assistant for real-time support. New and existing customers can seamlessly try Twilio products directly within the interface, making it easier than ever to explore new features while managing compliance and billing in one centralized command center.

An Expansion of Trusted Channels and Partners

In addition to new platform building blocks, Twilio today announced: