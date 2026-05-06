Twilio's Next Generation Platform: An Infrastructure Layer For Every Conversation In The Agentic Era

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the infrastructure for customer engagement in the AI era, kicked off its user conference, SIGNAL, by unveiling its next generation platform capabilities for the agentic era. Generally available today, Conversation Memory, Conversation Orchestrator, Conversation Intelligence, and Agent Connect combine to turn disparate interactions into continuous, intelligent, and personal conversations across humans, agents, and systems.
“The agentic era is here. Agents are joining conversations alongside the people they represent, and modern customer engagement requires an infrastructure that serves both equally,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Chief Executive Officer at Twilio.“Twilio's new platform is the foundational infrastructure layer that makes every conversation persistent, contextual, and actionable – ensuring interactions feel like part of one continuous relationship."
An Infrastructure Layer for Every Conversation
Every business runs on conversations. Today, however, businesses frequently interact without context. Customers explain their problems on chat, then repeat them on a call with an agent that picks up with no knowledge of what came before. The interaction ends, and the cycle continues with the next interaction beginning as if the relationship never existed.
Twilio's platform updates address these challenges directly with:
persistent memory across every interaction;
real-time context that travels with the conversation; and
intelligent orchestration across every channel and every participant, human or AI.
As a result, Twilio's enhanced capabilities ensure that customer conversations never start from zero, are always remembered, and remain unified across channels.
"Most brands still treat every conversation with a customer like it's the very first one," said Inbal Shani, Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D at Twilio. "Twilio is changing that at the infrastructure layer, so every business built on Twilio can remember, learn, and respond like they actually know their customers."
Brand new capabilities enabling these context-rich conversations include:
Twilio Conversation Memory: Delivers persistent memory across every interaction by extracting and maintaining customer history, preferences, behavior, and conversation state across every channel. Conversation Memory helps every conversation pick up where the last one left off, so customers never have to repeat themselves and every agent, human or AI, engages at the right point and with the right context.
Twilio Conversation Orchestrator: Turns individual calls and messages into a single, continuous conversation. A unified layer for multi-channel, multi-agent engagement, Conversation Orchestrator delivers routing, escalation, state management, and seamless handoffs between humans and AI. With Conversation Orchestrator, businesses can maintain one continuous conversation, no matter how many channels, agents, or systems are involved.
Twilio Conversation Intelligence: The success of Conversation Relay and Conversational Intelligence products signaled growing demand from businesses for Twilio to play a larger role in orchestrating model-agnostic AI experiences. Built from the ground up and integrated across the platform's latest capabilities, Conversation Intelligence leverages generative AI language operators to turn live conversations into actionable, real-time intelligence that enhances human agents and triggers immediate actions like automated workflows across voice and messaging channels.
Twilio Agent Connect: Connects businesses' AI agents and models directly to Twilio's voice and messaging channels for real-time conversations. A self-hosted, model-agnostic, open source framework, Agent Connect helps handle the complex physics of communications such as real-time voice streaming, session and identity management, and agentic integrations. Businesses have the flexibility to choose and switch their preferred AI agents and models without changing their Twilio channel integration or application wiring.
The platform's new capabilities are designed to serve customer engagement needs across an entire business, while also fitting seamlessly into existing tech stacks.
“At the center of the CPaaS, CCaaS, CDP, and AI convergence, Twilio is redefining what a Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) looks like-one that remembers, adapts, and orchestrates across every touchpoint. That combination of vision, execution, and ecosystem leverage is what solidifies Twilio's place at the top of the category,” said Mila D'Antonio, Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement, Omdia.
A Reimagined Customer Experience
To streamline customers' experience with Twilio's platform, the company completely redesigned its console from the ground up. Generally available today, the new Twilio Console
This evolution introduces Workbench, a specialized workspace built for developer productivity, alongside an integrated AI assistant for real-time support. New and existing customers can seamlessly try Twilio products directly within the interface, making it easier than ever to explore new features while managing compliance and billing in one centralized command center.
An Expansion of Trusted Channels and Partners
In addition to new platform building blocks, Twilio today announced:
Twilio Email (General Availability): Available in the new Twilio Console, Twilio Email is a streamlined, developer-friendly email capability built on SendGrid technology. Twilio Email is designed for teams adding email to existing cross-channel workflows, and allows customers to add high-deliverability, scalable email to applications without the overhead of juggling separate tools and vendors. Twilio Email does not replace Twilio SendGrid, which remains as a leading email platform for high-volume transactional and marketing emails.
Voice AI Updates: Conversation Relay is receiving significant updates, including Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant Voice workflows, native integration of Deepgram's real-time speech-to-text model, Flux, for semantics-aware smart turn detection, and Conversation Relay Insights for programmatic API access to latency and quality analytics.
Data Residency for SMS EU (Public Beta): Offers enterprises the option of managing and storing personal data associated with SMS in the EU.
Provider for Apple Messages for Business (Private Beta): Apple Messages for Business (AMB) allows consumers to connect with brands as easily as they text their friends, using the native Messages app already on their iPhone, Mac, or iPad. As a provider for AMB, Twilio acts as the official bridge connecting consumers with businesses – enabling orchestration of AI agents, rich content, and support all in one place.
Stripe Projects Launch Partner
Private Beta Customer and Partner Experience
Twilio's new platform capabilities have been available to private beta customers since January, 2026. Notable brands such as Car Finance 247, Centerfield, and Constellation Dealerships have all seen immediate benefits as part of their initial implementations. Twilio Partners – including Apply Digital, AWS, Blacc Spot, Ciptex, Zennify, and more – have participated in a rigorous private beta and enablement program, positioning themselves to deliver these capabilities to customers from day one.
“For Centerfield, performance comes down to how well every interaction moves a customer forward. We're capturing each conversation in real time and applying what we already know about the customer to guide our agents and AI systems in the moment. With the Twilio Platform, including Conversation Orchestrator, Conversation Memory and Conversation Intelligence, we can see what's driving conversations so we can standardize what works, eliminate what doesn't and continuously improve outcomes at scale." - Aniketh Parmar, Chief Technology Officer, Centerfield
"Twilio's vision for orchestrating context-rich conversations fundamentally redefines customer engagement, turning every interaction into a seamless and deeply personalized journey. At Ciptex, we are excited to help our customers leverage these innovations to drive smarter, more meaningful connections at a scale that was previously unreachable." - Tom Kharchi, Chief Revenue Officer, Ciptex
"We are thrilled to introduce a transformative solution poised to redefine our industry and extend our global footprint across all Constellation dealerships. The value of this partnership is evident-our team progressed from evaluating Twilio's agent infrastructure to realizing measurable outcomes within days. This rapid speed-to-value exemplifies the agility and innovation required to propel the dealership industry into the future.” - Richard Pineault, Director of R&D, Constellation Dealerships
"Meera has partnered with Twilio since our inception to champion a conversation-first future for commerce. As the industry shifts toward real-time LLM-enabled interactions, Twilio's platform and the new Conversations products will help us reach customers in the moment. We're proud to scale this mission alongside Twilio." - Vivek Zaveri, Chief Executive Officer, Meera
Broadening Platform Capabilities
Twilio's platform will continue to expand capabilities to directly address evolving business challenges across authentication and identity verification, governance, and observability. As agents become more autonomous and begin to act and transact on behalf of people and businesses, Twilio's model-agnostic, extensible, and application-neutral platform will support businesses across their customer conversations - regardless of which model powers their agents or which systems initiate the workflow.
“Twilio's latest platform capabilities deliver a trusted infrastructure layer for conversations; one that makes them contextual, persistent, and personal across every channel and participant, human or AI,” said Paul Nashawaty, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research.“That foundation is increasingly critical as conversational AI scales, with 85% of consumers already interacting with AI agents in recent months1 and 68% expecting seamless, consistent experiences across channels,2 forcing enterprises to unify communications, data, and intelligence into a single, interoperable engagement layer.”
About Twilio SIGNAL San Francisco 2026
Twilio SIGNAL, held May 6-7 in San Francisco, brings together developers, business leaders, innovators, and builders of all types from industry-leading companies for two days of networking and hands-on learning across a variety of customer engagement topics.
This year's keynote speakers include executives from leading brands such as Centerfield, Nestlé, Rivian, the PGA of America, Stripe, and United Way. The conference will also feature appearances by former NASA engineer, YouTuber, and CrunchLabs founder Mark Rober, and Sierra AI Co-Founder and CEO, Bret Taylor.
Twilio SIGNAL will feature more than 50 breakout sessions and networking opportunities with Twilio experts and customers. Keynotes will be available via livestream and on-demand following the event at href="" rel="nofollow" twili.
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Nashawaty, P. (2025, June). AppDev Done Right Summit: Speed, resilience, and sustainability
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Nashawaty, Paul. AppDev Done Right 2025. theCUBE Research, 2025.
About Twilio
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is the infrastructure for customer engagement in the AI era. By combining global communications, memory, and AI orchestration with identity, governance, and observability, Twilio enables businesses to deliver continuous, contextual, personal, and secure conversations across every channel and participant-human or AI.
Across 180+ countries, hundreds of thousands of the most innovative companies-from the Fortune 500 to startups-and millions of developers, rely on Twilio's global platform across messaging, voice, email, and beyond, to power trusted customer experiences that drive real results. For more information about Twilio visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Twilio's expectations for our SIGNAL conference, new product offerings and capabilities, platform expansion, and future product availability.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, the outcome of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
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