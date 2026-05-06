Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE approves dividend increase to EUR 12.50 per share

06.05.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE approves dividend increase to EUR 12.50 per share

Dividend per share increases by 39% as proposed Chief Executive Officer Clemens Jungsthöfel keeps the emphasis on profitable growth and resilience Hannover, 6 May 2026: The Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE today approved all proposed resolutions. In his address to the meeting Chief Executive Officer Clemens Jungsthöfel provided an upbeat assessment of the 2025 financial year, which Hannover Re closed out with a record profit of EUR 2.6 billion. In a challenging market environment, the company was able to generate profitable growth while at the same time significantly boosting its resilience. With a substantial foundation thereby put in place for further sustained success, he noted that today Hannover Re has the strongest balance sheet in the company's 60-year history. The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal put forward by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of EUR 12.50 per share following the realignment of the dividend policy for the 2025 financial year (total dividend for the previous year: EUR 9.00). This corresponds to an increase of 39% compared to the previous year. Altogether, Hannover Re is thus distributing EUR 1.5 billion to its shareholders. All voting results are published at . The next Annual General Meeting is to be held on 4 May 2027. Hannover Re is one of the world's leading reinsurers. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present worldwide with around 4,000 staff. Property and casualty reinsurance in Germany is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. Established in 1966, Hannover Re is recognised as a reliable partner for innovative risk solutions, exceptional customer intimacy and financial soundness. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior". Please note the disclaimer: Contact Media Relations:

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... 06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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