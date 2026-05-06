Brandywine Conservancy And Museum Picks Architects For $100M Expansion Project The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Brandywine Museum Plans $100 Million Expansion With Kengo Kuma

The Brandywine Conservancy & Museum of Art is preparing to remake its rural Chadds Ford campus into a far larger public landscape, pairing a new museum building with renovated historic space and trails that reach into the Wyeth family's artistic terrain. The institution has selected Kengo Kuma & Associates, working with Field Operations and Schwartz Silver Architects, to lead the estimated $100 million project.

The plan will expand the museum's 15-acre campus into a 325-acre public preserve and garden. At its center will be a freestanding 40,000-square-foot museum building, expected to break ground next spring and open in autumn 2029. Brandywine's existing museum, housed in a converted 19th-century grist mill along the Brandywine Creek, will also be renovated.

A new trail system will connect the two buildings with the original studios of N.C. Wyeth and Andrew Wyeth, both gifts to the museum from the family. Those studios are currently open only by reservation and shuttle bus. The route will also extend across land owned by Brandywine that has not previously been accessible to the public, creating a ten-mile loop through the Brandywine Valley.

For the museum, the project is as much about setting as it is about square footage. The new building will provide 14,000 square feet of flexible galleries, including a large space devoted to landscape. The mill building will retain another 5,500 square feet of gallery space and add conservation areas. Together, the two structures are intended to deepen the presentation of the museum's holdings in landscape, still life, illustration, and three generations of Wyeths.

Kengo Kuma's design, described by the firm as a group of four shed-like pavilions clad in wood, is meant to sit lightly on a wooded hillside about ten minutes on foot from the current museum. Balázs Bognár, the partner in charge of the project, said the team treated the landscape as the starting point rather than an afterthought. The design was inspired in part by a dirt path long used by Wyeth family members to move through the property, a route that will remain untouched.

The selection process was competitive. Brandywine initially approached 32 architecture firms, narrowed the field to six teams for full proposals, and then to three finalists for interviews. Virginia Logan, the museum's executive director and chief executive, said the design team's presentation helped produce a quick unanimous decision.

Brandywine has already raised almost 50% of the project's estimated cost, with support from the Wyeth Foundation for American Art and individual Wyeth family members. The museum, which currently draws nearly 100,000 visitors a year, hopes attendance will rise by at least 20% once the expansion is complete.

The project underscores how museums are increasingly using architecture and landscape together to shape interpretation, not just circulation. In Brandywine's case, the building program is being asked to do something more specific: make the act of looking at art feel inseparable from the ground that produced it.