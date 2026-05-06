Missionirnewsbreaks Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) Unit AX Coin Signs MOU With Singapore Gulf Bank

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) announced its subsidiary AX Coin Bahrain has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Singapore Gulf Bank to collaborate on stablecoin infrastructure, cross-border payments and digital asset initiatives across Asia and the Middle East.

The agreement outlines plans to integrate AX Coin's compliant stablecoin platform with SGB's banking and payment networks, including development of cross-border settlement solutions, digital asset treasury frameworks and institutional-grade payment rails for corporate and institutional clients.

To view the full press release, visit

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company focuses on tokenization and operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AXCOIN, AXONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit the Company's website at or Investor Relations webpage at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AXG are available in the company's newsroom at

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