Investornewsbreaks FG Nexus Inc. (NASDAQ: FGNX, FGNXP) Forms Special Committee To Evaluate Strategic Alternatives Including FG Communities Deal

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The special committee has engaged an independent financial advisor to assist in evaluating and negotiating the potential transaction and other alternatives, including providing a fairness opinion if pursued. Management indicated that a combination with FG Communities could provide exposure to manufactured housing assets characterized by durable cash flow and long-term demand, supporting the company's strategy to build a scalable platform focused on real-world assets.

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FG Nexus (Nasdaq: FGNX, FGNXP) is a digital asset treasury and merchant bank focused on building a leading platform of real-world assets.

The FGNX(R) logo is a registered trademark.

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