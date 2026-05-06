Blocking Fructose Metabolism Boosts Immune Response To Childhood Cancer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers at Johns Hopkins may have found a new approach to group 3 medulloblastoma, a deadly and hard-to-treat pediatric brain cancer. Mouse experiments suggest that disrupting how tumor cells generate energy can slow the disease. The research was conducted at the Kimmel Cancer Center and published in Acta Neuropathologica Communications.

With for-profit firms like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) also focused on developing the next generation of treatments indicated for glioblastoma and...

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