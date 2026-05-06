Qatar-Poland Ties Steadily Growing In Various Fields

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar-Poland relations are gaining notable momentum, driven by converging political perspectives, expanding economic partnerships, and growing co-operation across various sectors, according to Polish ambassador Tomasz Sadzinski.

The ambassador pointed out that bilateral ties have become increasingly dynamic and multifaceted, with stronger co-ordination on regional and international issues alongside tangible growth in trade, energy cooperation, and investment flows.

He noted that tourism is also emerging as a promising opportunity, as the numbers of visitors from both countries are on the rise.

The ambassador's remarks coincided with Poland's national holidays on May 2-3, which reflect key pillars of Polish identity and history.

It marks the anniversary of the Polish Constitution of May 3, 1791, widely regarded as Europe's first modern constitution and the second in the world, symbolising a long-standing commitment to freedom, the rule of law, and religious tolerance.

Meanwhile, May 2 is celebrated as Polish Flag Day, honouring a national symbol composed of white, representing purity and truth, and red, symbolising courage and sacrifice.

In Doha, the embassy is marking the occasion through cultural events, social media initiatives, and community engagement activities, including public readings of constitutional excerpts and a photography competition for the Polish community.

In the meantime, on the political and security front, ties between Qatar and Poland continue to deepen.

Poland's economy surpassed $1tn in GDP in 2025, and the country is set to participate for the first time in the G20 summit scheduled to take place in Miami in December 2026.

The strength of bilateral co-ordination was evident during the recent regional tensions.

Following attacks targeting Qatar, Poland issued a statement on March 1 calling for de-escalation, adherence to international law, and civilian protection, while expressing solidarity with Doha.

This was followed by high-level diplomatic engagement, including a phone call between Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister HE Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, focusing on crisis management, energy security, and diplomatic co-ordination.

Defence co-operation has also intensified, with discussions between the defence ministers of both countries, and continued participation by Qatari delegations in the International Defence Industry Exhibition in Kielce, Poland, one of Europe's largest defence exhibitions, as well as collaboration during DIMDEX 2026 in Doha.

Poland has also been training Qatari Coast Guard personnel at its maritime academy since 2016.

Further, economic relations remain a cornerstone of the partnership. Bilateral trade reached approximately $1.38bn in 2025, with Polish exports to Qatar accounting for $238mn.

Energy co-operation, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG), continues to anchor the relationship, with Qatari LNG exports to Poland exceeding $960mn in the same year.

Notably, Qatar became Poland's first non-Russian gas supplier in 2015, helping Warsaw diversify its energy sources.

Investment ties are also gaining traction.

Doha hosted the first Polish-Qatari investment forum in November 2025, while representatives from Invest Qatar participated in economic events in Poland in 2026.

Polish companies are increasingly exploring opportunities in Qatar, particularly in food production, infrastructure, and logistics.

A key example is the establishment of a supply and export hub by the LuLu Group International near the Polish city of Łódz.

Co-operation in higher education and scientific research is also on the rise, especially following agreements signed during His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's 2024 visit to Poland.

A high-level Polish academic delegation visited Doha in February 2026, engaging with local institutions and helping launch a joint action plan.

Poland's advanced innovation ecosystem is seen as offering significant opportunities for collaboration in technology transfer and research development.

Tourism is rapidly becoming a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

Efforts to promote Poland as a destination for Qatari and Gulf tourists have intensified through workshops and promotional campaigns in Doha involving dozens of companies from both countries.

Warsaw serves as the main entry point for visitors, while destinations such as Kraków, as well as the country's mountain and coastal areas, attract tourists with their natural beauty.

Emerging coastal cities such as Gdansk and Gdynia are also gaining popularity.

The ambassador noted that Poland's hospitality sector has adapted to meet the needs of travellers from the Middle East, with a growing number of halal dining options available, particularly in major cities.

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