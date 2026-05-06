Khalifa International Stadium Ready To Host The Amir Cup Final 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Football Association and the Local OrganisingCommittee for Football Events announced today their readiness to host the Amir Cup Final 2026, set to take place at Khalifa International Stadium on 9 May.

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Now in its 54th edition, Qatar's most prestigious football fixture promises to be a memorable occasion both on and off the pitch, drawing fans and media from across the country and the wider region. This year, the LOC received around 700 media accreditation requests to cover the match.

To ensure a smooth journey to the stadium, spectators are encouraged to use the Doha Metro, with Sport City Station on the Gold Line offering direct access to Khalifa International Stadium. Drop-off and pick-up points have been set up for fansusing Karwa taxi services. On-site parking is available for private vehicles, including dedicated spaces for fans with disabilities.

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Gates open at 2:30PM, with spectators encouraged to arrive early to enjoy a range of entertainment and cultural activitiesrooted in local Qatari heritage at the fan zone ahead of the 5:30PM kick-off. As part of the matchday programme, live prize draws will offer attendees the opportunity to win a number ofvaluable prizes, including cars, travel packages, electronics and cash rewards.

Tickets are available at, with a limit of six per person. Once purchased, tickets will be delivered via the Road to Qatar app from 7 May. Accessibility ticket requests can be sent to [email protected].

This year also marks 50 years since Khalifa International Stadium's inauguration in 1976. Over the decades, the stadium has undergone significant modernisation, expanding its capacity to more than 45,000 while retaining its place as one of the most storied sporting grounds in the region. It has played host to numerous landmark events, including matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.