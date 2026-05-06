Baker Tilly's Buzzhouse Podcast: 2026 Housing Policy & HUD Updates

MENAFN - 3BL) In this episode of BuzzHouse, Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson break down the most important legislation, policy updates and research shaping the affordable housing industry in early 2026.

They walk through HUD updates, including 2026 OCAF adjustments and new funding timelines for RAD for PRAC conversions, highlighting what owners and developers need to act on now. They also dig into new research on resident services, financial outcomes and property performance, along with insights from Harvard's latest rental housing report showing rising cost burdens and slowing development.

The episode wraps with a look at emerging QAP trends across states, including deeper income targeting, preservation priorities, sustainability requirements and tighter underwriting standards developers should be tracking closely.

Tune in to hear what these updates mean and how they could shape your next move in affordable housing.

Affordable housing resources

For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our affordable housing page.

For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.