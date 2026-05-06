Qatar Partakes In Regional Meeting Of Customs Directors General For MENA, Near East

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: ​The State of Qatar participated in the 63rd Regional Meeting of Customs Directors General for the North Africa, Near East, and Middle East Region.

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs, HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal represented the State of Qatar at the virtual meeting.

Participants discussed a number of topics related to ways of developing joint cooperation among customs authorities and departments in various customs fields, including the proposal for committee membership in the World Customs Organization (WCO), and the proposal to establish a Regional Private Sector Advisory Committee, among other items on the meeting's agenda.

This participation is part of the periodic meetings in which the General Authority of Customs takes part to enhance mutual cooperation and coordination among the customs administrations of the region, in line with the standards of the World Customs Organization.