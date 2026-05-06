Police Academy Announces Registration Details For Tomorrow's Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Police College, the Police Academy announced that registration for the 7th edition of "Tomorrow's Police" Summer 2026 program will commence on Sunday via the Metrash app.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Head of the Tomorrow's Police Program Committee, Major Mohammed Nasser Al Sayed explored the program's journey since its launch in 2018 and its growing popularity and strong participation.

He highlighted its role in strengthening national identity and developing leadership skills among the youth, in addition to winning 3rd place in the Prince Naif Award for Arab Security in 2023.

Targeting Qatari students born between 2014 and 2017, the program's registration will open on Sunday, May 10, at 9:00 AM, and will continue for a week or until capacity is reached, Major Al Sayed noted.

In turn, Assistant Head of the Program Committee, Captain Jaber Rashid Al Shahwani outlined the program's implementation, which will take place in three phases during June and July, and will include military and sports activities as well as field visits.

Lieutenant Mohammed Jaber Al Sharqi of the Systems Development Department at the General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems said that registration will be conducted using the Metrash app, noting that the "Tomorrow's Police" icon will appear in the citizens' window starting Sunday, with simple steps allowing users to complete their applications easily and quickly.