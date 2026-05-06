IPX1031 Welcomes Sara Remley Back To Oregon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens Pacific Northwest presence with experienced 1031 Exchange leader

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Exchange services, announces that Vice President and Sales Executive Sara Remley has transitioned her territory to serve clients throughout Oregon and Vancouver, Washington.

After half a decade with IPX1031 serving investors and real estate professionals in Southern Nevada, Remley returns home to her roots in Oregon, where she was born and educated. This strategic move reflects both IPX1031's continued investment in the Pacific Northwest and Remley's long standing personal and professional connection to the region.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Sara's return to Oregon is both a professional milestone and a personal homecoming,” said Jennifer Keen, Executive Vice President and Manager of Western Operations.“Her experience and client first approach makes her an invaluable resource to investors and advisors throughout Oregon, Vancouver, Washington and beyond. A local presence with local knowledge – nothing is better than that.”

Remley brings years of real estate and 1031 Exchange expertise, with a strong track record of helping clients structure successful Exchanges, defer capital gains taxes, and achieve long term investment goals. Known for her exceptional customer service and strategic insight, she consistently guides clients through seamless transactions.

Prior to joining IPX1031, Remley developed extensive experience in real estate operations, sales, and property management across Nevada, the West Coast, and Hawaii, providing her with a practical understanding of real world transaction dynamics.

An active industry educator and sought after speaker, Remley regularly delivers seminars and training sessions for real estate professionals, CPAs, attorneys, and investors, helping expand awareness of 1031 Exchange strategies and best practices.

“I'm excited to return to Oregon and serve the real estate and investment community in a place that has always felt like home,” said Remley.“The Pacific Northwest is a dynamic and growing market, and I look forward to continuing to support clients with the same level of service and expertise they have come to expect from IPX1031.”

Remley now serves clients across Oregon and Vancouver, Washington, delivering local market insight backed by the national strength and resources of IPX1031.

Sara Remley can be reached at (503)367-6701, via email at ... or on her webpage at

About IPX1031

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit .

For more information, contact:

Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager

...

(760) 672-5368