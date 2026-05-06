AIMS Annual Exclusive Client Car Handover Ceremony Concludes in Triumph as Lamborghini Huracán Winner Is Unveiled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kuala Lumpur, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS, a leading global financial broker, has successfully concluded its Annual Exclusive Client Car Handover Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, marking a landmark evening that brought together over 300 elite traders and partners from around the world. The highly anticipated gala culminated in the ceremonial handover of a Lamborghini Huracán to this year's distinguished recipient, Mr. Kelvin Yap.







Kelvin yap the winner of AIMS trading program, drive away a Lamborghini Huracán

The prestigious event, held against the glittering backdrop of Kuala Lumpur's night skyline, served as a powerful testament to AIMS' enduring commitment to recognizing and rewarding client excellence at the highest level.

A Deserving Champion

Mr. Kelvin Yap was selected from among thousands of outstanding traders on the AIMS platform, distinguished by his consistent excellence across trade execution, risk management, and goal achievement. Amid thunderous applause from the assembled guests, AIMS' Chief Executive Officer personally presented Mr. Yap with the keys to the Lamborghini Huracán - a moment that encapsulated the spirit of the evening.

"Mr. Kelvin Yap's achievement proves once again that with firm determination and a truly client-first platform, exceptional rewards are well within reach. His story is precisely the kind of success we hope to inspire in every client we serve," said Aaron Chang, CEO of AIMS Group.

A Promise Fulfilled

The handover ceremony represents far more than the gifting of a supercar. It is the fulfillment of a promise - one that sits at the heart of AIMS' client rewards philosophy.

"The core vision behind our exclusive client program is straightforward: when clients push their limits with professionalism and dedication, they deserve extraordinary rewards. This is our promise, and we always keep our word," the AIMS CEO added.

AIMS firmly believes that trading is not solely a discipline of numbers and data, but a partnership grounded in trust. Every precise decision and steady step taken on the AIMS platform is recognized and celebrated.

Looking Ahead

This milestone marks not an end, but a new beginning. AIMS has announced the forthcoming launch of a new annual exclusive rewards program, continuing its commitment to creating landmark moments of achievement for its clients.

Traders and partners are encouraged to stay updated via AIMS Official channels for full program details.

The handover ceremony represents far more than the gifting of a supercar. It is the fulfillment of a promise

About AIMS

AIMS is a brand with an 11-year industry heritage and a trusted financial broker for institutional and individual traders worldwide. With a global presence spanning more than 21 countries and regions, the is renowned for its high-performance trading platforms, highly competitive spreads, and client-centric service philosophy, continuously driving development and innovation in the global trading industry.

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