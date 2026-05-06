Gagan Narang, Annu Raj Singh Launch Project To Provide Free Coaching, Mentoring To Shooters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist and four-time Olympian Gagan Narang, along with his wife and fellow Olympian Annu Raj Singh, the first Indian woman pistol shooter to qualify for the Olympic Games, on Wednesday announced the launch of Project Amarjeet, a free coaching, mentoring and guidance initiative open to any shooter, coach or academy across India.

The launch falls on Gagan Narang's birthday, a date he describes as the most significant of his life outside of sport.

Project Amarjeet is named after Gagan Narang's mother, Amarjeet, whose name in Hindi means one whose victory never dies. Amar, immortal. Jeet, victory.

Speaking about the name, Gagan Narang said,“My mother's name was Amarjeet. She gave me everything I needed to become who I am. But this program is not a tribute to one mother alone. It belongs to all of them. Every mother who drove to a range at five in the morning, who sat in the stands and held her breath until the last shot was taken, who believed before there was any evidence to believe in. Amarjeet means one whose victory never dies. That is not one woman. That is all of them. Project Amarjeet is our way of giving back, in their name, through this sport, to whoever needs it next.”

Project Amarjeet offers free coaching, mentoring, and guidance through three distinct programs, each available across three levels: Grassroots, Intermediate, and Elite.

Udaan is an intensive coaching camp of three to five days, delivered at the academy's own facility. Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh travel to the applicant. Designed for underprivileged shooters at academies that have limited access to elite coaching, it is available for both rifle and pistol disciplines.

Pratibha provides sustained personal mentoring for gifted individuals showing exceptional promise. Delivered one-on-one, over months rather than days, in person and remotely. Not a programme but a relationship, it is the most intimate of the three offerings.

Disha is structured guidance and consultancy for coaches, academies, and parents who need a clearer direction. A focused engagement that produces specific, honest, actionable guidance and a written direction document.

All three programs are open to anyone in India connected to the sport of shooting, regardless of affiliation, geography, competitive level, or institutional connection. Applications will be reviewed personally by Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh.

Annu Raj Singh said,“I figured out the hardest parts of my journey on my own. I don't think any young shooter in this country should have to. If the knowledge exists and the people who have it are willing to give it, there is no reason to withhold it. That is why Project Amarjeet exists.”

While Gagan Narang and Annu Raj Singh give their time freely at no cost to any applicant, the operational costs of delivering programs across India, travel, accommodation, expert professional fees, and equipment for those who cannot provide their own are covered through a three-part contribution model.

Saathi refers to coaches, friends, experts, and like-minded individuals who contribute their time and knowledge voluntarily to specific program engagements.

Sahyog refers to institutions, corporations, and foundations that fund specific programs or camps. All Sahyog contributions flow through the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF), a registered NGO, and donors receive Section 80G tax exemption certificates.

Samarpan refers to individual donors who contribute any amount toward a specific program, camp or athlete's journey. All contributions are through GNSPF with a full 80G benefit.

Gagan Narang confirmed that his and Annu Raj Singh's time will always be given freely to the program.“Our time is our contribution. It is given in the name of our mothers. Every rupee raised goes toward making a program happen, travel, accommodation, equipment, and expert professionals. Nothing else.”

Where applicants have their own shooting range, Project Amarjeet travels to them. Where they do not, the project arranges access through its Range Partner network. Gun for Glory, the world-class shooting academy founded by Gagan Narang and home to Olympians including Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita Jindal, is the anchor Range Partner. Beyond that, Project Amarjeet is happy to come to any range near you. No shooter or academy should ever feel that distance or the absence of a facility is a barrier to reaching this program.

Online and Offline Training

In addition to its three core programs, Project Amarjeet will deliver structured online and offline training in partnership with knowledge partners across six disciplines: financial literacy for athletes, anti-doping education, nutrition, sport science, strength and conditioning, and mental conditioning. Sessions will be available to all registered program participants.