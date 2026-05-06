Humayun Kabir Moves Calcutta High Court Against Post-Poll Violence In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking its intervention to curb the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Kabir alleged that there has been widespread politically motivated and planned violence in Murshidabad district since the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared on May 4.

He alleged in the court that the houses of the party's political workers were vandalised and his party workers were beaten up. He has filed a case in the division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, seeking immediate action.

The AJUP leader's plea to the court sought the court's intervention to ensure an impartial investigation and the safety of party workers, as well as to maintain peace and order in the area.

Humayun's lawyer said that Kabir was attacked by miscreants in the first phase of the elections on April 23. His car was vandalised. Along with this, his party workers have also been harassed. But the police have not accepted any complaint regarding such incidents.

Due to administrative failure, he has requested the court to take immediate steps to maintain peace and order in the area. Along with that, an impartial investigation should be conducted.

Notably, the results of the Bengal Assembly elections were announced on May 4. Humayun Kabir won from both seats of the Rejinagar and Nowda in the Murshidabad district.

In this election, the BJP came to power in West Bengal, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress government.

In total, the BJP won 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress got a total of 80 seats.

Meanwhile, violence has gripped various areas across the state, including the South 24 Parganas district, since the results were out. There have been allegations of attacks on Trinamool Congress workers and vandalism of party offices.

The police have said that strong action would be taken against those who would indulge in such activities.