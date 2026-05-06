Miriam Putnam, Wellness Expert, Raises Alarm On Children's Mental Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- With a growing number of wellness modalities available, the disparity in mental health treatment for children remains concerning. Research shows that natural interventions like mindfulness, exercise, and lifestyle changes can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, sometimes matching traditional treatments. Meanwhile, the rise in psychotropic prescriptions among U.S. children raises questions as diagnoses continue to climb. Holistic mental health coach Miriam Putnam is calling for a shift toward root-cause approaches to behavioral and emotional challenges.

“It is unbelievable that this many kids are on psych meds,” says Putnam.“These are often lifelong medications with life-altering effects that we must address.”

Putnam says medication is too often used as a first-line response rather than a last resort. She advocates for a more balanced, holistic approach that prioritizes foundational aspects of a child's well-being, such as consistent sleep, proper nutrition, exercise, comprehensive blood testing, open communication, and understanding.

“Instead of immediately medicating children for behaviors that may be linked to stress, trauma, or unmet needs, we must be asking deeper questions,” Putnam explains.“Is their body healthy? Why is this child expressing dissonance? What are they trying to express?”

Her approach encourages families and caregivers to explore underlying contributors such as environmental instability and lifestyle imbalances. According to Putnam, addressing root causes can lead to more sustainable, long-term improvements in a child's mental and emotional health without the risk of lifelong drug use.

Putnam also points to ongoing national discussions and past investigations into prescribing practices, including concerns raised by watchdog groups and federal agencies about overprescription and insufficient oversight. Stricter regulations are necessary - or, in fact, no psychiatric drugs being prescribed to our kids at all - along with better access to non-pharmaceutical interventions, and increased transparency in how these decisions are made.

A new investigation from CCHR International, based on multi-state FOIA data, reveals that millions of children on Medicaid, including toddlers, are being prescribed psychiatric drugs, raising urgent questions about safety, oversight, and early intervention practices.

“A high percentage of kids who get put on psychotropic meds end up struggling with drug addiction later in life,” Putnam adds.“We need to be asking whether we are truly helping children, or simply managing symptoms in ways that create new challenges down the road. Marijuana was once called the 'gateway drug,' now it's psych meds. This must change to ensure our kids get the care and opportunities in life they deserve."

At the heart of Putnam's message is a call for empowerment: giving parents, educators, and healthcare providers the tools and knowledge to support children in more natural and holistic ways. From improving sleep hygiene and diet to fostering safe spaces for emotional expression, she believes small, consistent changes can have a profound impact.

“Healing the body naturally and understanding the root cause of body health and behavior issues is where real transformation happens,” Putnam concludes.“Our children deserve more; they deserve to be understood.”

About Miriam Putnam

Miriam Putnam is a certified wellness coach, Freedom from Stress Counselor, and holistic mental health advocate with nearly twenty-five years of experience. Through her work, she helps professionals and entrepreneurs overcome the stress and internal barriers holding them back from reaching the next level in life. She is also a vocal advocate for healthier communities, calling attention to the systemic changes needed to reduce medication dependency and promote more sustainable, root-cause approaches to mental and emotional well-being.

For more information about Putnam and her impactful work, visit

Miriam Putnam is available for interviews.