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Bitcoin Makes History: The Satos Awards Names Its First Community-Voted Winners
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For 15 years, Bitcoin has built a global movement. The people who built it had no permanent home for recognition. Until now.
On April 29, 2026, during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, The Satos Awards named its inaugural class of winners across 21 categories - the first time in Bitcoin's history the community itself determined who deserves to be remembered. Votes were cast across 34 countries, in the first global community vote dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin recognition.
The inaugural class also includes the Sovereign Leadership Award, presented to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in recognition of his historic decision to make Bitcoin legal tender - the first nation-state in the world to do so.
"History remembers movements. The Satos Awards makes sure it remembers the people who built this one," said Heather Richmond, Founder and Executive Producer of The Satos Awards.
"Being recognized by the Bitcoin community means everything to me. This is a community built on conviction, hard truths, and a shared belief that fixing the money can change lives. To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin."
-- Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast Category
All 21 categories were determined entirely by public vote from the global Bitcoin community. The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million.
The builders, educators, and leaders who shaped this movement now have a permanent record of recognition.
The inaugural Satos Council includes Ben Perrin (BTC Sessions), Efrat Fenigson, Susie Violet Ward, Peter McCormack, and Don Tsell, among others - respected voices from across the global Bitcoin community.
2026 OFFICIAL WINNERS
The inaugural class represents the builders, leaders, educators, and community voices who made Bitcoin what it is today.
LEADERSHIP
Global Leadership: Michael Saylor
Lifetime Achievement: Michael Saylor
TECHNICAL & INFRASTRUCTURE
Open-Source Contribution: SeedSigner
Lightning & Scaling: Lightning Labs
Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Mining & Energy: Abundant Mines
PRODUCT & SECURITY
Security & Privacy: Cake Wallet
Bitcoin Wallet of the Year: Cake Wallet
INSTITUTIONAL & ENTERPRISE
Institutional Adoption: Metaplanet
Enterprise Innovation: Metaplanet
Financial Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Bitcoin Company of the Year: Strategy
MEDIA & CULTURE
Media & Journalism: Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast: Natalie Brunell
Education: Saifedean Ammous
Cultural Impact: Metaplanet
COMMUNITY & GLOBAL
Human Rights: Human Rights Foundation
Emerging Markets: Bitcoin for Fairness
Community Leadership: Bitcoin Bay Foundation
BUILDER & INNOVATION
Builder of the Year: SatoshiLabs
Innovator of the Year: SatoshiLabs
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Cultural Recognition: Collect & Hodl - Statue of Satoshi
Sovereign Leadership: President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador
WHAT COMES NEXT
The Satos Awards is built to last. Following its inaugural global event in Las Vegas, regional programs are in development across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and MENA. The next full U.S. recognition event returns in 2027.
ABOUT THE SATOS AWARDS
The Satos Awards is the first permanent global recognition platform for Bitcoin excellence. Founded by Heather Richmond, Executive Producer of Creative Strategy Studios, The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million. thesatosawards
The record has begun.
On April 29, 2026, during Bitcoin Conference week in Las Vegas, The Satos Awards named its inaugural class of winners across 21 categories - the first time in Bitcoin's history the community itself determined who deserves to be remembered. Votes were cast across 34 countries, in the first global community vote dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin recognition.
The inaugural class also includes the Sovereign Leadership Award, presented to President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in recognition of his historic decision to make Bitcoin legal tender - the first nation-state in the world to do so.
"History remembers movements. The Satos Awards makes sure it remembers the people who built this one," said Heather Richmond, Founder and Executive Producer of The Satos Awards.
"Being recognized by the Bitcoin community means everything to me. This is a community built on conviction, hard truths, and a shared belief that fixing the money can change lives. To be honored by the people doing the work to build this future is the greatest privilege, and it only makes me want to work harder to bring more people into Bitcoin."
-- Natalie Brunell, 2026 Satos Award Winner, Podcast Category
All 21 categories were determined entirely by public vote from the global Bitcoin community. The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million.
The builders, educators, and leaders who shaped this movement now have a permanent record of recognition.
The inaugural Satos Council includes Ben Perrin (BTC Sessions), Efrat Fenigson, Susie Violet Ward, Peter McCormack, and Don Tsell, among others - respected voices from across the global Bitcoin community.
2026 OFFICIAL WINNERS
The inaugural class represents the builders, leaders, educators, and community voices who made Bitcoin what it is today.
LEADERSHIP
Global Leadership: Michael Saylor
Lifetime Achievement: Michael Saylor
TECHNICAL & INFRASTRUCTURE
Open-Source Contribution: SeedSigner
Lightning & Scaling: Lightning Labs
Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Mining & Energy: Abundant Mines
PRODUCT & SECURITY
Security & Privacy: Cake Wallet
Bitcoin Wallet of the Year: Cake Wallet
INSTITUTIONAL & ENTERPRISE
Institutional Adoption: Metaplanet
Enterprise Innovation: Metaplanet
Financial Infrastructure: BTCPay Server
Bitcoin Company of the Year: Strategy
MEDIA & CULTURE
Media & Journalism: Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast: Natalie Brunell
Education: Saifedean Ammous
Cultural Impact: Metaplanet
COMMUNITY & GLOBAL
Human Rights: Human Rights Foundation
Emerging Markets: Bitcoin for Fairness
Community Leadership: Bitcoin Bay Foundation
BUILDER & INNOVATION
Builder of the Year: SatoshiLabs
Innovator of the Year: SatoshiLabs
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Cultural Recognition: Collect & Hodl - Statue of Satoshi
Sovereign Leadership: President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador
WHAT COMES NEXT
The Satos Awards is built to last. Following its inaugural global event in Las Vegas, regional programs are in development across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and MENA. The next full U.S. recognition event returns in 2027.
ABOUT THE SATOS AWARDS
The Satos Awards is the first permanent global recognition platform for Bitcoin excellence. Founded by Heather Richmond, Executive Producer of Creative Strategy Studios, The Satos Awards is built on the Philosophy of 21 - 21 award categories and a Satos Council designed to mirror Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million. thesatosawards
The record has begun.
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