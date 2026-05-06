Domestic Uranium Development Update: Eagle Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NUCL) Initiates Pre-Drill Environmental Baseline Studies At Aurora Project
|Reference Company
|Stage
|Production / Resource Profile
|Position in Fuel Cycle
|Eagle Nuclear (NUCL)
|PFS-stage
|32.75 Mlbs Indicated / 4.98 Mlbs Inferred U3O8
|Upstream (mining) + downstream (SMR tech)
|Centrus Energy (LEU)
|Operating / expanding
|Only U.S. NRC-licensed HALEU producer
|Conversion / enrichment
|Oklo Inc. (OKLO)
|Pre-commercial
|~14 GW pipeline; pre-revenue
|Reactor (advanced fast fission)
|Paladin Energy (PALAF)
|In production / ramp
|Targeting ~6 Mlbs/year U3O8 at Langer Heinrich
|Upstream (mining)
The four companies sit at distinct stages and distinct points in the fuel cycle, and are not directly comparable on a valuation basis. The grouping is informative as a sector reference set: each company's progress contributes to - and is contingent upon - the same structural domestic supply gap that Aurora is positioned to address.
VIII. Conclusion
The announcement of environmental baseline studies at Aurora is a procedurally meaningful step. It is consistent with a project advancing on a credible permitting trajectory, and it precedes the operational drill program that, on completion, is expected to support the Pre-Feasibility Study targeted for the second half of 2027. We see Eagle Nuclear Energy as positioned within a sector where the structural supply-demand gap, the policy environment, and the comparative valuations being assigned to differentiated nuclear assets all support continued institutional engagement.
For more information on Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), visit.
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This publication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management team of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstance and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (i) market risks; (ii) the effect of the Company's previously completed business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (the“Business Combination”) on Eagle's business relationships, performance, and business generally; (iii) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (iv) the inability to maintain the listing of Eagle's securities on Nasdaq Capital Market or a comparable exchange; (v) the risk that the price of Eagle's securities may be volatile; (vi) fluctuations in spot and forward markets for uranium and certain other commodities; (vii) restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Eagle operates; (viii) laws and regulations governing Eagle's operation, exploration and development activities; (ix) Eagle's ability to obtain or renew the licenses and permits necessary for the operation and expansion of its existing operations; and (x) risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in filings made with the SEC by Eagle from time to time, which may be found on the SEC's website at
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