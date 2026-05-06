AMG Reports Better Than Expected First Quarter 2026 Results
|In 000's US dollars
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Change
|Revenue
|$446,141
|$388,083
|15%
|Gross profit
|86,878
|68,749
|26%
|Adjusted gross profit (1)
|68,661
|82,649
|(17%)
|Adjusted gross margin
|15.4%
|21.3%
|Operating profit
|37,450
|18,666
|101%
|Operating margin
|8.4%
|4.8%
|Net income attributable to shareholders
|12,246
|5,023
|144%
|EPS - Fully diluted
|0.36
|0.15
|140%
|Adjusted EBIT (2)
|26,345
|42,224
|(38%)
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|44,198
|57,823
|(24%)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|9.9%
|14.9%
|Cash (used in) from operating activities
|(31,260)
|8,721
|N/A
Notes:
(1) Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, strategic project expenses and other exceptional items.
(2) Adjusted EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring, asset impairment, inventory cost adjustments, environmental provisions, exceptional legal expenses, equity-settled share-based payments, strategic project expenses, and other exceptional items.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Operational Review
AMG Lithium
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Change
|Revenue
|$60,554
|$32,048
|89%
|Adjusted gross profit
|5,316
|7,099
|(25%)
|Operating profit (loss)
|15,436
|(13,945)
|N/A
|Adjusted EBITDA
|4,068
|5,399
|(25%)
AMG Lithium's revenue increased 89% compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by start up of the Bitterfeld plant which sold unqualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide, as well as higher lithium and tantalum sales prices.
SG&A expenses of $9 million during the first quarter of 2026 were 25% lower than in the same period of 2025. The current period benefited from R&D tax credits related to development activities at our lithium research center in Germany, which support ongoing innovation in refining processes and battery-grade material production.
The first quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA was $4 million, compared to $5 million in the first quarter of 2025. Despite strong production in the first quarter of 2026, sales were impacted by shipping vessel availability and will be realized in the second quarter. In addition, the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by non-recurring costs related to the start up of our spodumene capacity expansion which were added back to EBITDA.
During the first quarter of 2026, a total of 13,454 dry metric tons (“dmt”) of lithium concentrates were sold, 11% more than the 12,167 dmt in the first quarter of 2025. The average realized sales price was $916/dmt CIF China for the first quarter of 2026, 43% higher than the $640/dmt CIF China in the same period last year. The average production cost per ton decreased from $572/dmt in the first quarter of 2025 to $417/dmt CIF China in the first quarter of 2026 largely due to the higher volumes produced in the current quarter.
AMG Vanadium
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Change
|Revenue
|$181,072
|$153,765
|18%
|Adjusted gross profit
|25,549
|19,359
|32%
|Operating profit
|10,395
|171
|N/A
|Adjusted EBITDA
|20,892
|13,063
|60%
AMG Vanadium's revenue for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 18%, to $181 million, due primarily to increased volumes of chrome metal and ferrovanadium, as well as higher sales prices in ferrovanadium.
SG&A expenses of $17 million in the first quarter of 2026 were 13% higher than the same period in 2025, largely driven by additional personnel in the current period relating to the chrome expansion project as well as the acquisition of AURA during the current period.
The first quarter of 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $21 million was 60% higher than the same period in 2025, due mainly to the increased volumes and higher sales prices in ferrovanadium noted above.
AMG Technologies
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Change
|Revenue
|$204,515
|$202,270
|1%
|Adjusted gross profit
|37,796
|56,191
|(33%)
|Operating profit
|11,619
|32,440
|(64%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|19,238
|39,361
|(51%)
AMG Technologies' first quarter 2026 revenue of $205 million was in line with the $202 million in the same period last year due to significantly higher sales at AMG Engineering, partially offset by lower sales at AMG Antimony.
SG&A expenses in the first quarter 2026 of $25 million were 9% higher than in the first quarter of 2025. This increase was due to higher professional fees and additional personnel at AMG LIVA and AMG Engineering corresponding to the increased business development within those units.
AMG Technologies' adjusted EBITDA was $19 million during the first quarter, compared to $39 million in the first quarter of 2025. The segment's adjusted EBITDA in the prior period was particularly strong due to exceptional profitability in AMG Antimony, but the quarter on quarter drop was offset by very strong profitability from AMG Engineering.
AMG Engineering signed $77 million in new orders during the first quarter of 2026, driven largely by strong orders of induction furnaces. This represents a 0.87x book to bill ratio, which is below the 1.71x in the first quarter of 2025 but still a very strong result. AMG Engineering achieved an order backlog of $370 million as of March 31, 2026.
Financial Review
Tax
AMG recorded an income tax expense of $4 million for the first quarter of 2026, up from $1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily attributable to an improvement in operating results. This increase in tax expense was partially offset by a deferred tax benefit in Brazil which resulted from the appreciation of the Brazilian Real.
Cash tax payments totaled $1 million in the first three months of 2026, compared to $4 million in the same period in 2025. Despite higher profitability in the current period, cash taxes paid were lower due to the lag in paying cash taxes in our Antimony business in 2025.
Exceptional Items - Adjusted Gross Profit
AMG's first quarter 2026 and 2025 adjusted gross profit includes exceptional items, which are included in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA as shown in the following summary.
Exceptional items included in adjusted gross profit
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Change
|Gross profit
|$86,878
|$68,749
|26%
|Inventory cost adjustment
|(20,882)
|4,745
|N/A
|Restructuring expense
|1,162
|2,563
|(55%)
|Brazil's SP1+ expansion
|-
|4,372
|N/A
|Asset impairment reversal
|-
|1,784
|N/A
|Strategic project expense
|1,833
|761
|141%
|Other
|(330)
|(325)
|(2%)
|Adjusted gross profit
|68,661
|82,649
|(17%)
The inventory cost adjustment of $21 million in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by the lithium price recovery impacting the value of the inventories related to the ramp-up of production in Bitterfeld.
SG&A
AMG's first quarter 2026 SG&A expenses of $51 million were in line with the $50 million in the same period last year. The increased SG&A expenses in Vanadium and Technologies reflective of increased business development within those segments were largely offset by the decreased Lithium SG&A costs given the benefit of the German R&D tax credits in the current period.
Liquidity
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Change
|Senior secured debt
|$429,071
|$434,630
|(1%)
|Cash & cash equivalents
|203,266
|289,322
|(30%)
|Senior secured net debt
|225,805
|145,308
|55%
|Other debt
|42,330
|49,456
|(14%)
|Net debt excluding municipal bond
|268,135
|194,764
|38%
|Municipal bond debt
|318,413
|318,482
|-%
|Restricted cash
|5,710
|4,172
|37%
|Net debt
|580,838
|509,074
|14%
AMG continued to maintain a strong balance sheet and adequate sources of liquidity during the first quarter. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $203 million in cash and cash equivalents. This cash total includes $12 million at AMG Graphite which, though it will be transferred to AMG upon its sale to Asbury Carbons, is classified within assets held for sale on the consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31, 2026. With the $200 million available on its revolving credit facility, AMG had $403 million of total liquidity as of March 31, 2026. This figure does not include the $127 million from the capital increase in April.
Net Finance Costs
AMG's first quarter 2026 net finance cost was $15 million, compared to $11 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase is primarily due to lower capitalization of borrowing costs for the Bitterfeld refinery as assets have been placed into service.
Outlook
Prices for many of our materials strengthened in early 2026 and the backlog in our Engineering business continues at historically high levels. However, as we noted last quarter, given the lag of the price effect on our profitability, we expect this tailwind to support our adjusted EBITDA beginning in the second quarter of 2026. Our detailed scenario planning results in an adjusted EBITDA range of $210 to $240 million for 2026.
Profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
|Q1 '26
|Q1 '25
|Profit for the period
|$13,011
|$5,880
|Income tax expense
|4,084
|850
|Net finance cost
|15,401
|10,543
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,750
|1,736
|Restructuring expense
|1,162
|2,563
|Brazil's SP1+ expansion
|-
|4,372
|Inventory cost adjustment
|(20,882)
|4,745
|Asset impairment expense
|-
|1,784
|Strategic project expense (1)
|6,469
|8,651
|Share of loss of associates
|4,954
|1,393
|Others
|396
|(293)
|EBIT
|26,345
|42,224
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,853
|15,599
|Adjusted EBITDA
|44,198
|57,823
Notes:
(1) The Company is in the initial development and ramp-up phases for several strategic expansion projects, including the joint venture with Shell, the LIVA Battery System, and the lithium expansion in Germany, which incurred project expenses during the quarter but are not yet operational. AMG is adjusting EBITDA for these exceptional charges.
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Income Statement
|For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Continuing operations
|Revenue
|446,141
|388,083
|Cost of sales
|(359,264)
|(319,334)
|Gross profit
|86,877
|68,749
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(51,206)
|(50,186)
|Net other operating income
|1,779
|103
|Operating profit
|37,450
|18,666
|Finance income
|1,897
|3,594
|Finance cost
|(17,298)
|(14,137)
|Net finance cost
|(15,401)
|(10,543)
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
|(4,954)
|(1,393)
|Profit before income tax
|17,095
|6,730
|Income tax expense
|(4,084)
|(850)
|Profit for the period
|13,011
|5,880
|Profit attributable to:
|Shareholders of the Company
|12,246
|5,023
|Non-controlling interests
|765
|857
|Profit for the period
|13,011
|5,880
|Earnings per share
|Basic earnings per share
|0.38
|0.16
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.36
|0.15
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|In thousands of US dollars
|March 31, 2026 Unaudited
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,009,364
|1,009,169
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|63,431
|55,775
|Derivative financial instruments
|7,393
|7,511
|Equity-accounted investees
|51,964
|48,918
|Other investments
|53,793
|53,828
|Deferred tax assets
|14,971
|13,596
|Other assets
|19,481
|16,497
|Total non-current assets
|1,220,397
|1,205,294
|Inventories
|385,857
|392,613
|Derivative financial instruments
|6,144
|4,430
|Trade and other receivables
|192,943
|143,621
|Other assets
|160,167
|154,181
|Current tax assets
|3,961
|6,106
|Cash and cash equivalents
|191,409
|278,718
|Assets held for sale
|71,870
|70,113
|Total current assets
|1,012,351
|1,049,782
|Total assets
|2,232,748
|2,255,076
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|(continued)
|In thousands of US dollars
|March 31, 2026 Unaudited
|December 31, 2025
|Equity
|Issued capital
|853
|853
|Share premium
|553,715
|553,715
|Treasury shares
|(5,883)
|(5,883)
|Other reserves
|(9,839)
|(11,563)
|Retained earnings
|18,970
|5,744
|Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|557,816
|542,866
|Non-controlling interests
|13,090
|12,389
|Total equity
|570,906
|555,255
|Liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|744,396
|748,031
|Lease liabilities
|50,651
|52,413
|Employee benefits
|121,940
|124,058
|Provisions
|17,279
|15,418
|Deferred revenue
|8,607
|9,097
|Other liabilities
|41,953
|42,151
|Derivative financial instruments
|300
|2
|Deferred tax liabilities
|17,193
|17,702
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,002,319
|1,008,872
|Loans and borrowings
|5,222
|5,210
|Lease liabilities
|6,859
|7,283
|Short-term bank debt
|40,196
|47,352
|Deferred revenue
|21,408
|16,959
|Other liabilities
|93,155
|114,650
|Trade and other payables
|277,371
|283,736
|Derivative financial instruments
|2,024
|1,575
|Advance payments from customers
|118,089
|117,050
|Current tax liability
|37,009
|37,543
|Provisions
|30,072
|33,496
|Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|28,118
|26,095
|Total current liabilities
|659,523
|690,949
|Total liabilities
|1,661,842
|1,699,821
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,232,748
|2,255,076
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash (used in) from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|13,011
|5,880
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows:
|Non-cash:
|Income tax expense
|4,084
|850
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,853
|15,599
|Asset impairment expense
|4
|1,784
|Net finance cost
|15,401
|10,543
|Share of loss of associates and joint ventures
|4,954
|1,393
|Loss on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
|695
|-
|Equity-settled share-based payment transactions
|1,750
|1,736
|Movement in provisions, pensions, and government grants
|(773)
|1,843
|Working capital, deferred revenue adjustments, and other
|(68,571)
|(13,878)
|Cash (used in) generated from operating activities
|(11,592)
|25,750
|Finance costs paid, net
|(18,309)
|(12,987)
|Income tax paid
|(1,359)
|(4,042)
|Net cash (used in) from operating activities
|(31,260)
|8,721
|Cash used in investing activities
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|22
|-
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(17,133)
|(15,811)
|Acquisitions of subsidiaries
|(3,222)
|-
|Investments in associates and joint ventures
|(8,000)
|-
|Capitalized borrowing cost paid
|(174)
|(3,714)
|Other
|(1,538)
|(35)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(30,045)
|(19,560)
|AMG Critical Materials N.V.
|Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|(continued)
|For the quarter ended March 31
|In thousands of US dollars
|2026
|2025
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Cash used in financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|-
|1,293
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|(14,275)
|(1,294)
|Net repurchase of common shares
|-
|(120)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
|(2,079)
|-
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(2,178)
|(1,648)
|Purchase of non-controlling interests, net of contributions
|-
|(1,281)
|Other
|(45)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(18,577)
|(3,050)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(79,882)
|(13,889)
|Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|289,322
|294,254
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|(6,174)
|6,125
|Cash and cash equivalents at March 31
|203,266
|286,490
|Cash and cash equivalents in statement of financial position
|191,409
|286,490
|Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale
|11,857
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents in statement of cash flows
|203,266
|286,490
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).
About AMG
AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.
AMG's Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG's Vanadium segment is the world's market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company's vanadium, molybdenum, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG's Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company's fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to service the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG's mineral processing operations in graphite and antimony.
With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan ().
For further information, please contact:
AMG Critical Materials N.V. +49 176 1000 73 14
Thomas Swoboda
...
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are“forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG's plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG's competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG's business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“may,”“will,”“should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.
Attachment
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First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release
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