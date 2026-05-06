Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Raúl Rocha Cantú Highlights Its Projection In International Markets


2026-05-06 12:01:09
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For more than three decades, Raúl Rocha Cantú has built his business profile through the direct operation of businesses initially linked to the industrial sector in Mexico. His professional development began within family businesses in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he participated in activities related to hydraulic, pneumatic, and metalworking industrial maintenance.

Over the years, that operational base became the starting point for expanding its presence into new economic sectors, integrating companies focused on manufacturing, energy, private aviation, technology, construction, gastronomy and entertainment.

Its business activity has maintained a constant: diversifying operations without losing direct participation in decision-making and in the growth of each business unit.

Raúl Rocha Cantú: From the industrial sector to a diversified business structure

Raúl Rocha Cantú 's initial development was linked to industries that require high operational capacity and technical specialization, particularly sectors such as steel, cement, automotive, petrochemical, mining and manufacturing.

A base built from the operation

Participation in these types of industries allowed us to consolidate experience in operational processes, product development, and serving strategic sectors for the Mexican economy.

That stage marked the construction of a business structure based on gradual growth and sustained expansion.

"With work, discipline and vision, you can move forward," Raúl Rocha Cantú said, referring to the principles that have guided his professional career.

Expansion into new markets

As his operations evolved, Raúl Rocha Cantú expanded his presence into sectors other than industry, incorporating businesses linked to services, technology and international platforms.

Presence in global entertainment

In recent years, her name gained greater international visibility due to her participation in the Miss Universe Organization, a platform with a global presence within the entertainment industry.

This stage represents an expansion into markets with international reach and business models different from those that marked the beginning of its trajectory.

A model based on continuity and growth

Raúl Rocha Cantú 's career has also been linked to the continuity of the family business and the development of new projects of his own.

Its activity combines industrial experience, sector diversification and international expansion, consolidating a business profile focused on long-term growth and multi-sector operation.

MENAFN06052026003118003196ID1111077344



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search