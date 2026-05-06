Anant Singh Dismisses Gopalganj Weapon Display Case As 'Baseless'

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 6 (IANS) After an FIR was registered against nine individuals, including Mokama MLA Anant Singh and Bhojpuri singer Gunjan Singh, in connection with an alleged incident involving display of weapons and obscene performances during a cultural event in Gopalganj, Anant Singh on Wednesday dismissed the allegations as baseless.

He said he had merely attended the event and was not associated with any individual seen carrying weapons.

The MLA maintained that he neither violated any law nor engaged in any inappropriate activity. He also questioned why police personnel present at the venue did not intervene if any illegality was taking place.

“If there were restrictions, the administration should have informed me in advance,” he said, alleging that his name had been unnecessarily dragged into the case.

The case relates to an Upanayan Sanskar ceremony held on May 2 in Semrao village under the Mirganj police station area in Gopalganj district.

The event, organised by local Mukhiya Guddu Rai for his son, featured large-scale celebrations, including performances by Bhojpuri artists.

According to the police, videos that surfaced on social media allegedly showed individuals brandishing weapons and dancing during the event, while female performers were seen dancing on stage and currency notes were allegedly showered on them.

The videos quickly went viral, prompting administrative action.

Following the incident, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari ordered an inquiry by Hathua SDPO Anand Mohan Gupta.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, an FIR was registered at Mirganj police station against organisers Guddu Rai, Utsav Rai, Priyanshu Kumar, Tishu Rai, Saurav Kumar Rai, Vishal Rai and Sunil Yadav, along with Gunjan Singh and Anant Singh.

Several unidentified persons have also been named in the FIR.

Police said both licensed and illegal weapons were allegedly displayed openly during the programme, creating an atmosphere of fear and violating public order.

Cases have been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to unlawful display of weapons, disturbing public peace and obscenity.

Meanwhile, the controversy has taken a political turn.

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, criticised the state government and raised concerns over law and order as well as the dignity of women.

She questioned how such incidents involving alleged obscenity and open display of weapons could take place publicly.

Authorities said the viral videos were verified and found to be credible, following which legal proceedings were initiated.

Further investigation into the case is underway.