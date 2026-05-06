Telangana CM Asks Police Not To Inconvenience Public For His Convoy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed Director General of Police C.V. Anand to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the general public during the movement of the Chief Minister and other VIPs across the State.

The Chief Minister emphasised that people should not be made to wait on roads for prolonged periods due to his convoy.

Expressing concern over the severe traffic congestion experienced near the airport on Wednesday while he was proceeding to Delhi, Revanth Reddy, taking serious note of the situation, instructed the DGP to initiate appropriate action against officials responsible for lapses and ensure that routine public movement is not disrupted for convoy arrangements.

According to a statement from the DGP's office, the CM also directed that vehicles coming from the opposite direction should not be unnecessarily stopped, and that traffic regulation should be handled in a manner that minimises public inconvenience. The Chief Minister further stressed that strict action must be taken against officials found negligent in discharging their duties.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, DGP Anand convened a video conference with all SI and above rank officers of Law & Order and Traffic Police in all the commissionerates and the Commissioners across the state and issued key instructions. DGP observed that the Chief Minister's repeated concern highlights the gravity of the issue and called upon field officers to address it with utmost seriousness.

The DGP informed that a dedicated Traffic Bureau will soon be established under the leadership of an Additional DGP to strengthen traffic management across the state, and that modalities are currently being finalised. He advised officers to regulate traffic flow in a streamlined manner during CM convoy movements instead of completely halting vehicles, and to prepare alternative routes in advance, particularly during peak traffic conditions.

He also stressed the need for heightened vigilance in areas surrounding the airport. In view of the upcoming monsoon season, the DGP directed officials to take proactive measures to prevent water stagnation and avoid resultant traffic congestion. Traffic officers were instructed to remain on the ground, take prompt decisions, and instil confidence among personnel.

The DGP made it clear that illegal parking on the Outer Ring Road will not be tolerated. He further directed that Law & Order personnel should work in close coordination with traffic police, ISW, and CSW wings to ensure effective traffic regulation.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M. Ramesh, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumati, Future City Joint Commissioner Chandana Deepthi, Railways & Road Safety IGP Ramesh Naidu and other officials participated in the video conference.