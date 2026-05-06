Atomera Incorporated Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM). The investigation focuses on Atomera's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On May 5, 2026, Atomera reported its first quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company disclosed revenue of only $11,000 for the quarter.

During the Company's earnings call, Atomera further disclosed that its first quarter revenue consisted of fees for wafer deliveries to a large IDM customer, and that approximately $46,000 of revenue that the Company had expected to recognize in the first quarter was pushed into the second quarter because anticipated wafer shipments were delayed.

The Company also discussed the timing and complexity of its customer commercialization efforts. Among other things, management stated that certain Gate-All-Around work could take several months, and that it could be“on the order of six months” before results began to emerge from certain customer wafer work.

Following this disclosure, Atomera's stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Atomera complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Atomera stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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