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Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 29 0416 - New Series - Switch Auction Or Cash Payment


2026-05-06 11:46:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 29 0416
ISIN IS0000039121
Maturity Date 04/16/2029
Auction Date 05/08/2026
Settlement Date 05/13/2026
10% addition 05/12/2026
Buyback issue RIKB 26 1015
Buyback price (clean) 99.4600

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%. The Treasury bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the Settlement Date.

Payment for the bonds can be made in cash or with the Buyback issue at the Buyback price.

Payment in cash for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date. If payment is made with the Buyback issue, a notification of the amount must be received no later than by 14:00 on the Auction Date. In that case, the value of the Buyback bond is determined by the Buyback price plus accrued interest (i.e. dirty price).

No fee is paid in relation to the purchase of RIKB 26 1015.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction of Treasury Bonds.

For additional information please contact Magnús Freyr Hrafnsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9679.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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