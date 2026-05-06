Canadian Tech Collaboration Integrates Responsible AI For Faster Major Project Approvals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ICI Innovations is pleased to announce the production release of its RIVAS solution integrating the Formic AI Engine as part of its Major Projects Information Management System.

“This will transform how regulators, proponents and the public access and use reports that address developments and their impacts,” said Corey Tucker, President of ICI Innovations.“The complimentary nature of our products promises to create a new way to tackle the mountains of information that currently slows down development to instead speed up the process at a time when it is most required by Canada.”

The RIVAS system provides a single visual interface for information management, engagements, reporting and communications with associated issues-commitments-permits tracking for compliance and risk management. Integrating AI is attractive to help navigate this information rich and complex process but it must be done responsibly.

“Natural resource extraction, energy, and infrastructure projects involve regulatory submissions that commonly number thousands of pages,” said Daniel Escott, CEO of Formic AI.“In these high-stakes environments, relying on probabilistic 'guesses' is an unacceptable risk. By integrating the Formic Engine into RIVAS, we are providing a responsible AI solution that empowers teams to prepare, review, and approve Major Project proposals with absolute certainty and in a fraction of the time.”

While standard RAG-based AI systems rely on probabilistic guessing, introducing a serious risk of fabricated information or“hallucinations,” the Formic Engine's deterministic approach ensures that every search result and response is anchored in the client's own verified data. This is achieved through Intuitive Referencing, which provides hallucination-proof, sentence-level citations hyperlinked directly to the source material. The resulting compute required is dramatically reduced, mitigating AI's impact on the environment.

The Formic Engine within RIVAS creates a“Glass Box” environment where every answer is fully auditable and traceable, allowing regulators, proponents, and stakeholders to verify complex technical data in context with complete peace of mind.

About ICI Innovation

ICI Innovations is a Canadian software company that develops and supports Major Project Information Management Systems. We're committed to better information flow so customers can achieve decisions faster – without skipping steps. ICI is the Canadian leader in regional and strategic assessment systems deployment, led by our experienced team of practitioners, scientists, software engineers and project managers with decades of data integration and visualization experience. To learn more, visit iciinnovations

About Formic AI

Formic AI is Canada's Responsible AI system. Every response delivered by the Formic Engine is accompanied by secure, hallucination-proof citations to existing source material, ensuring verifiable, trustworthy outcomes for regulated industries and high-security sectors. By combining local innovation, explainable outputs, and full data control, Formic AI sets the standard for accountable, sustainable, and responsible AI in Canada. To learn more, visit formic