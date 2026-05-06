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Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:07 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Is advancing its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project toward development, with drill rigs mobilizing to site ahead of a targeted sterilization drilling program scheduled to commence next week. The program represents a key pre-construction workstream, supporting final infrastructure placement and site layout as the Company continues to progress Imwelo toward near-term production Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading up one cent at $0.29.
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