Quantum-Safe Spending Accelerates As Migration Windows Narrow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup News Commentary - The global cybersecurity budget just hit a number that tells you where institutions are placing their bets. Gartner's latest forecast projects $244.2 billion in information security spending for 2026, a 13.3% jump that marks the fastest acceleration in five years, and a growing share of that capital is flowing directly into cryptographic modernization[1]. The Trump administration's March 2026 Cyber Strategy made post-quantum cryptography a core federal priority, placing it alongside zero trust architecture and AI-driven defense as infrastructure that agencies must now procure, not just plan for[2]. Five companies building across the quantum security stack are already shipping into that demand: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ), and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Gigamon's 2026 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey found 87% of security leaders now flag harvest-now-decrypt-later quantum attacks as a top concern, and enterprise budgets are shifting from awareness to procurement in response[3]. The Global Risk Institute's latest Quantum Threat Timeline puts the probability of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer emerging within a decade at 28% to 49%, the highest estimate in the report's seven-year history, reinforcing why upstream assessment and migration platforms are the primary value drivers for organizations that need to act before the window closes[4].

Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) has released QPA v2, an enterprise platform designed to help organizations find exactly where their encryption is exposed to quantum computing and map out a plan to fix it before it becomes a problem.

Quantum computers are expected to eventually break the encryption protecting most sensitive data today. Most large organizations already know this, but few have a practical way to act on it. QSE built QPA v2 to fill that gap. The platform walks teams through governance, budgets, and migration timelines using a step-by-step planning wizard. AI-powered modules score how prepared an organization's encryption actually is. Inventory tools scan software, hardware, and encryption infrastructure to flag what needs replacing. A centralized dashboard gives leadership a real-time view of risk and progress across the entire organization. QSE says the platform is already live with both current and prospective clients.

“Organizations are now moving from understanding quantum risk to actively planning for it,” said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE.“QPA v2 is designed to support that transition by providing a structured, repeatable framework that enables enterprises and public-sector organizations to assess their current state, prioritize risk, and plan their migration toward post-quantum cryptographic standards.”

QSE 's public-sector traction is growing. The company recently landed its first municipal government pilot through MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), a national network connecting Canadian municipalities with emerging technology. That municipality is now using QPA to identify which systems depend on encryption that quantum computers could eventually crack, and to start planning upgrades. QSE says conversations with additional municipalities are already underway.

The commercial side has expanded just as fast. Since November 2025, QSE has grown from four to thirteen operational markets worldwide, with eleven value-added distributors active and two more partnerships expected to close shortly. The company also joined CADSI ( Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries ), opening new pathways into Canadian defence and public-sector procurement.

QPA v2 connects to QSE 's broader product suite, which includes quantum-resilient key infrastructure, the QAuth identity platform, and encrypted storage solutions. QSE is a Canadian post-quantum security company helping organizations protect sensitive data from the more powerful cyberattacks quantum computing is expected to enable, serving commercial, enterprise, and government clients ahead of a generational shift in encryption.

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Other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has become the first SASE platform to support modern post-quantum encryption standards, integrating advanced cryptographic protection across all major network configurations in its Cloudflare One platform. The milestone addresses growing "harvest now, decrypt later" threats, where adversaries collect encrypted data today to unlock with future quantum computers, and aligns with the National Institute of Standards and Technology deadline requiring cryptographic algorithm upgrades by 2030.

"Securing the Internet against future threats shouldn't be a complex burden, or a reason to fragment the web. Since 2017, we've been doing the heavy lifting to bake post-quantum standards directly into the fabric of our network," said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare. "By bringing this protection to our entire SASE platform, we're making post-quantum security the default-no hardware upgrades, no complex configurations, and no added cost. We're ensuring that the secure connections our customers rely on today stay secure for the long haul."

The updated platform adds post-quantum support for wide-area networking use cases through Cloudflare IPsec and the Cloudflare One Appliance, completing full coverage across Zero Trust access and WAN-as-a-Service. The quantum-safe SASE platform is available now at no additional cost to customers.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) has partnered with ARLIS on SEQCURE, a program sponsored by the Secretary of the Air Force's Concepts, Development, and Management Office, to develop a Zero Trust Architecture framework for mission-critical quantum systems. The collaboration applies NIST standard SP800-207 to transition quantum security from static perimeter models to continuous verification across hardware, software, data, and cloud environments, with resulting architecture standards intended to guide trusted integration across federal agencies.

"As quantum systems transition into the bedrock of national infrastructure, the shift from legacy perimeter security to a Zero Trust Architecture is a strategic imperative," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "By integrating NIST-defined continuous verification across every pillar of our quantum platform-computing, networking, sensing, and security-we are not just building the world's most powerful quantum systems; we are ensuring they are the most trusted quantum ecosystem. This project with ARLIS is a definitive step in creating the secure, verifiable framework required for the future of the quantum internet and national-scale deployments."

This collaboration builds on IonQ 's growing federal portfolio, which includes existing contracts with DARPA and the U.S. Air Force Research Lab, while the company continues expanding its integrated quantum platform across computing, networking, sensing, and security.

BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ), a quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, has appointed Dr. Ro Cammarota to its U.S. team to advance the development, commercialization, and strategic partnerships for QCIM, its post-quantum semiconductor platform. Dr. Cammarota brings more than 20 years of experience in cryptography, privacy, and advanced chip design, including senior roles at Intel Labs, Qualcomm, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Ro is one of the leading minds in cryptographic hardware and advanced semiconductor security," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ Technologies. "His technical depth, industry relationships, and experience advancing complex hardware programs from research to commercialization will be highly valuable as we continue to scale QCIM and strengthen BTQ 's position across the post-quantum security landscape. We are excited to welcome him to the team as we advance the performance, security, and global reach of our hardware platform."

Dr. Cammarota's appointment is expected to strengthen BTQ Technologies ' QCIM roadmap across core IP, certification, and go-to-market execution as the company advances its post-quantum hardware platform toward broader commercial deployment. BTQ Technologies is backed by a broad patent portfolio spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions across finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) unveiled a suite of AI security innovations at RSA Conference 2026 targeting the agentic AI ecosystem, where software acts autonomously rather than simply responding to queries. Despite 85% of major enterprise customers experimenting with AI agents, just 5% have moved agentic technology into production, a gap Cisco aims to close by extending Zero Trust Access to agents, hardening deployments before launch, and enabling security operations teams to detect and respond at machine speed.

"AI agents aren't just making existing work faster; they're a new workforce of co-workers that dramatically expand what organizations can accomplish," said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco Systems. "Projects shelved for lack of resources are now within reach. The only limit is imagination, and security teams are the key to unlocking this opportunity by making the agentic workforce safe enough to trust."

New capabilities include AI Defense: Explorer Edition for self-serve agent red teaming, the open source DefenseClaw framework for automated security and inventory, and expanded Splunk AI tools including Detection Studio and specialized SOC agents. Several features are generally available, with additional rollouts targeted through June 2026.

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