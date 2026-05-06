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Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Injuring Two People

Russians Attack Kharkiv With Drones, Injuring Two People


2026-05-06 11:30:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, two men were injured as a result of a Russian drone strike.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy strike on the Saltivskyi district, two men were injured," Syniehubov said.

He specified that the injured men are 49 and 56 years old and suffered blast injuries. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance.

In addition, two garages and three cars were damaged.

Read also: Enemy attacks village in Kharkiv region with drone, three injured

In the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian drone fell on the roof of a multi-story building, the head of the regional administration added.

According to him, no one has sought medical assistance there so far.

As reported earlier, two people were injured in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of a morning Russian attack, and a fire broke out.

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UkrinForm

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