T'gana Slipping Back Into Agrarian Crisis Under Cong Rule, Claims KTR

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that Telangana is slipping back into agrarian crisis under Congress rule.

He also alleged that the Congress government has not implemented even one of the 34 promises made in farmers' declaration unveiled four years ago.

Addressing 'Rythu Sangrama Sabha' at Warangal, he demanded immediate procurement of farmers' produce and accountability on unfulfilled promises.

He declared that the BRS would not relent until every grain cultivated by farmers is purchased.

The meeting was organised to mark four years since the Congress party announced its farmers' declaration in Warangal. KTR alleged that the declaration, made by Rahul Gandhi, had failed completely, with not a single promise implemented. He accused the Congress of betraying farmers and bringing back an agrarian crisis in Telangana.

“Will you procure crops or face the backlash of 70 lakh farmers?” KTR asked, warning that if procurement is delayed, farmers across Telangana would intensify protests. He cautioned the government against underestimating the strength and awareness of the farming community.

KTR expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers, stating that despite years in power, the Congress government had failed to deliver on key promises such as farm loan waivers, financial assistance, crop bonuses, and fertiliser supply. He alleged that the government was deliberately avoiding procurement to escape paying bonuses.

Appealing to farmers not to lose hope, KTR urged them not to resort to extreme steps like suicide and instead hold the government accountable through collective resistance. He called upon farmers to question elected representatives at the grassroots level.

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR said the government must immediately respond to farmers' distress or face strong resistance. He expressed anguish over recent farmer deaths, blaming the government's failure to address the ongoing crisis.

KTR criticised the Congress for making false promises during elections, including a ₹50,000 crore farm loan waiver, and delivering only a fraction of it. He alleged that farmers were misled into taking loans with assurances of waiver, only to be abandoned later.

Highlighting the worsening agrarian situation, KTR said Telangana was witnessing issues such as lack of procurement, pending dues, fertiliser shortages, and irregular power supply. He accused the government of focusing on events and publicity rather than addressing real problems faced by farmers.

Recalling the achievements of the previous BRS government, KTR stated that Telangana had emerged as a model state in agriculture, but was now slipping back into crisis under Congress rule.

Demanding immediate action, KTR called for unconditional procurement of all crops, full implementation of the Warangal farmers' declaration, completion of farm loan waivers, payment of pending dues, and compensation for families of deceased farmers.