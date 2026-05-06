Solera Accelerates Innovation With Hollander Powerlink® New Embedded Integrations And Preview Of Powerlink 4.0 To Help Recyclers Sell Smarter And Operate With Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE, Texas, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, a global leader in data-driven vehicle lifecycle solutions, today announced the expansion of Hollander Powerlinkwith two new embedded integrations, Direct-Hit® by Identifix repair intelligence and InsightsConnect analytics, along with a preview of the upcoming Powerlink 4.0 release.

Introduced as part of Hollander's Preview Program, an invitation-only early access initiative, these enhancements are being unveiled ahead of the United Recyclers Group Annual Training Conference, May 7–9 in Denver. Together, the integrations bring critical repair context and real-time operational insight directly into the Powerlink workflow, helping recyclers make faster and more informed decisions throughout their day.

For decades, Hollander has been foundational to the automotive recycling industry, supporting how parts are identified, priced, and sold. These latest enhancements continue that legacy by reducing friction in daily operations and connecting key information directly to where recyclers work.

Embedded Repair Intelligence with Direct-Hit by Identifix

The Powerlink Direct-Hit integration embeds industry-leading OEM-based repair procedures, wiring diagrams, and component locations directly within Powerlink. With a single click, counter staff can access contextual repair intelligence tied to the specific part being sold.

This immediate access helps validate part compatibility, improve accuracy, and reduce costly returns. The result is a faster, more confident sales process that better aligns inventory with real-world repair needs, even as vehicles continue to grow more complex.

Real-Time Operational Visibility with InsightsConnect

At the same time, the Powerlink InsightsConnect integration delivers real-time business analytics through an intuitive, web-based platform connected directly to Powerlink data.

Yard operators and managers can instantly monitor inventory trends, sales performance, customer activity, and key operational metrics without exporting data or managing separate dashboards. InsightsConnect dashboards refresh continuously and are accessible from any device.

Together, Direct-Hit and InsightsConnect remove the burden of manual lookups, disconnected systems, and delayed reporting, helping teams stay focused on customers and productivity.

Powerlink 4.0 Introduced Through Hollander's Preview Program

In addition to the new integrations, Solera is introducing Powerlink 4.0 through Hollander's Preview Program. This invitation-only early access initiative allows select customers to test the release in real-world environments before general availability. The Preview Program enables close collaboration with recyclers to validate workflows and ensure the release meets the operational demands of the industry.

Powerlink 4.0 includes significant updates such as expanded conditions and options for better merchandising, new integrations, and platform enhancements, making thorough testing essential to ensure reliability and performance. Expanded Conditions & Options are a major advancement for this community, allowing recyclers to capture richer, more detailed part descriptions. The Condition & Options fields now support up to 128 characters, enabling clearer communication of part quality and features while syncing seamlessly with EDEN Locate and eLink online listings for improved merchandising and buyer confidence.

Guided by Industry Collaboration

The evolution of Hollander continues to be shaped by Solera's Advisory Council (SAC) for Hollander, which is comprised of leading voices from across the recycling industry. The SAC provides ongoing input to ensure Hollander evolves in step with real operational needs.

Among those voices is Sharon Nordstrom, President of the Auto Recyclers Association, who shared the following perspective:“Hollander has been foundational to this industry for decades; it's something recyclers have built their businesses on and trusted for generations. The innovations through the years from the classic Hollander books to the modern automated system we use today have been game changing! We are excited about the moves Hollander is making today to continue the amazing progress we have been part of. Nordstroms would not be what it is today without our great team and Hollander.”

Enabling Circularity at Scale

As the automotive industry faces increasing pressure to reduce waste and operate more sustainably, the ability to efficiently reuse and recycle parts has become critical. For decades, the automotive lifecycle has operated in silos, limiting visibility, slowing decisions, and constraining the full potential of parts reuse.

Solera is changing that by connecting manufacturers, dealers, insurers, repair networks, recyclers, and fleet operators through a unified platform. With Hollander integrated into this ecosystem, recyclers are no longer operating at the edge; instead, they are a central, connected part of how parts are sourced, matched, and reused across the lifecycle.

Beyond the platform, Solera is advancing this effort through the Global Circularity Consortium (GCC), bringing together industry leaders alongside academia and government to align on data, standards, and best practices globally. By combining platform innovation with cross-industry collaboration, Solera is helping turn circularity into a practical, system-level capability, improving efficiency while accelerating measurable sustainability outcomes.

“We are building on decades of trust and a network that already powers more than 250 million recycled parts annually. By placing Hollander at the core of the Global Circularity Consortium (GCC), we are connecting recyclers, insurers, and repairers into a unified, data-driven ecosystem while aligning industry, academia, and government to accelerate circularity worldwide,” said Jing Liao, Chief Administration Officer at Solera and Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation.“By bringing greater automation, intelligence, and full traceability into how parts are identified, matched, and moved, we enable faster decisions, higher-quality and safer repairs, and measurable reductions in waste across the automotive lifecycle. That is how we create lasting value for our customers, for the entire repair economy, and for the environment it serves at an entirely different scale.”

See What's Next at URG

Solera will showcase Hollander Powerlink with Direct-Hit and InsightsConnect at the United Recyclers Group Annual Training Conference, giving attendees a firsthand look at how these embedded integrations and the Powerlink 4.0 Preview Program are shaping the future of recycler operations.

For more information, contact us at .

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software, data, and services. Operating in more than 120 countries and serving over 280,000 customers, Solera provides the digital infrastructure that powers critical operations across the automotive ecosystem, serving manufacturers, dealerships, insurers, repairers, recyclers, parts and fleet operators worldwide.

At its core, Solera is built on a proprietary automotive data foundation and a cloud-based AI infrastructure designed to operate at industry scale. By embedding intelligence directly into workflows and continuously innovating across its platform, Solera enables customers to move faster, reduce complexity, and deliver better outcomes. By serving the full vehicle lifecycle, Solera creates unique synergies across its network, helping customers unlock greater value, improve performance, and succeed in an increasingly complex and connected industry. Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.

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