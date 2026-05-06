Gerlach Appointed To Lead Mastercraft Boat Holdings Pontoon Segment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced operator tapped to lead Crest and Balise through next stage of innovation and expansion

OWOSSO, Mich., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crest Pontoons and Balise Pontoons, subsidiaries of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced the appointment of Charles“Chip” Gerlach as General Manager of the company's pontoon segment, effective immediately.

Gerlach will lead both the Crest and Balise brands, with responsibility for driving product innovation, strengthening dealer partnerships, and accelerating operational and commercial performance across the segment.

Gerlach brings deep experience in the marine industry, with a track record of translating market insight into product innovation and delivering results through disciplined operational execution. His background includes extensive work across pontoon products, dealer networks, and retail performance, positioning him to lead with both strategic clarity and hands-on understanding of the business.

“Chip is well positioned to lead Crest and Balise into the next phase of growth,” said Brad Nelson, CEO MasterCraft Boat Holdings,“He understands the nuances of the pontoon category-its customers, its opportunity for innovation, and the importance of alignment between supplier, manufacturer, and dealer. We are confident in his ability to build on the strong foundation in place and accelerate the next phase of growth for our pontoon portfolio.”

“We have the right team, the right products, and a strong dealer network to succeed for the long run,” Gerlach said.“Building on 70 years of leadership, we're focused on innovation, dealer support, and creating boats that bring families together for generations.”

Gerlach succeeds Mike O'Connell who will transition into the role of Senior Vice President, Operational Excellence, where he will expand his impact across MasterCraft Boat Holdings broader portfolio. O'Connell will remain actively involved with the pontoon segment, partnering with Gerlach to ensure continuity and continued progress on key initiatives.

This appointment underscores MasterCraft Boat Holdings' continued focus on disciplined execution, product leadership, and long-term growth across its premium recreational brands.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit MasterCraft, , , and

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Riley

Senior Marketing Coordinator

Crest & Balise Pontoons

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