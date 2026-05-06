Fenix Outdoor Completes Acquisition Of Minority Stake In Devold
Fenix Outdoor completes acquisition of minority stake in Devold
Today, Fenix Outdoor International AG completed the acquisition of the minority shareholding in Devold of Norway AS, announced on Monday 27 April 2026. From today Fenix Outdoor holds 100% of Devold.
If any further questions, please contact:
CFO of Fenix Outdoor, Thomas Lindberg, + 46 703 33 17 63
Attachment
-
Press release 2026 05 06
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment