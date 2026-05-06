Fenix Outdoor completes acquisition of minority stake in Devold

Today, Fenix Outdoor International AG completed the acquisition of the minority shareholding in Devold of Norway AS, announced on Monday 27 April 2026. From today Fenix Outdoor holds 100% of Devold.

If any further questions, please contact:

CFO of Fenix Outdoor, Thomas Lindberg, + 46 703 33 17 63

Attachment

Press release 2026 05 06