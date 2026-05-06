Palni Announces Release Of Voicecueai On The Servicenow AI Platform To Improve Service Desk Intake And Reduce Rework

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Palni today announced a major new release of VoiceCueAI, its voice-enabled application built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, introducing expanded capabilities that allow users to create incidents and service requests, capture updates, and retrieve status through natural voice interaction.

In most service organizations, intake is where efficiency breaks down. Users submit tickets under the wrong category, provide incomplete details, or rely on channels that require additional handling. Service desk teams absorb the impact-spending time reclassifying, clarifying, and correcting requests before work can even begin.

VoiceCueAI is designed to address that breakdown at the source. Instead of asking users to determine how to submit a request, the application guides them through a short voice interaction, capturing the issue in plain language and translating it into a structured workflow. Incidents and service requests are created with the correct classification and required information, without relying on the user to navigate the system correctly.

With this release, VoiceCueAI enables:

.Voice-driven creation of incidents and service requests

.Capture of updates and comments against existing records

.Real-time status retrieval using ticket number or contextual keywords

.Guided interactions that improve completeness and accuracy at intake

By improving intake accuracy at the point of interaction, organizations can reduce misclassified tickets and avoidable rework at the service desk. This shifts effort away from correction and triage, allowing teams to focus on resolution and throughput. The result is faster response, fewer handoffs, and a more consistent service experience.

VoiceCueAI is integrated within the ServiceNow AI Platform, translating voice interactions into structured workflows while preserving governance, traceability, and auditability. It does not change the service management model-it improves how work enters it.

“Service desks spend more time than they should correcting tickets before any real work begins,” said Liza Galano, Engagement Manager at Palni.“This release of VoiceCueAI focuses on fixing that first step. By guiding users through a simple conversation, we can ensure requests are captured correctly from the start, without adding friction for the user or overhead for the service team.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes partners who deliver meaningful outcomes through innovation on the platform. As a Build partner, Palni develops applications that enhance platform capabilities through practical automation and improved user interaction models.

About Palni

Palni is an enterprise technology consulting firm focused on enterprise platforms, data, and AI-driven automation. The company partners with organizations to streamline operations, modernize workflows, and deliver measurable business outcomes through practical, scalable solutions.

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