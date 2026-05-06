Pressreader And VIA Rail Expand Partnership To Offer Passengers Premium Digital Reading Throughout Their Journeys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Business class passengers can now access PressReader 20 hours before departure and four hours after arrival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PressReader, the world's leading digital platform for newspapers, magazines, books and more, has announced an expansion of its partnership with VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) to extend complimentary access for eligible passengers beyond business lounges.

Passengers in business classes on VIA Rails' The Ocean, The Canadian and The Corridor routes can now access PressReader 20 hours before departure and up to four hours after arrival, offering uninterrupted access to digital newspapers, magazines and more throughout the entirety of the travel experience.

PressReader's catalog includes over 8,400 premium newspapers and magazines from around the world, along with thousands of eBooks and a selection of games. Passengers can enjoy the latest editions of leading titles like The Wall Street Journal, The Toronto Star, The Guardian, Le Journal de Montreal and Canadian Geographic.

“Iconic journeys call for exceptional experiences,” said Ruairí Doyle, CEO of PressReader.“By offering PressReader before, during and after the trip, PressReader and VIA Rail are making those journeys even more exceptional.”

Eligible passengers can access PressReader by downloading the VIA Rail app, selecting“View trip details,” and choosing “ Newspapers and magazines.” Content can be read online or downloaded for offline access, supporting a more convenient, entertaining and sustainable travel experience.

“The train is one of the few places where you can genuinely sit, let go, and enjoy the ride,” said Philippe Normand, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications at VIA Rail.“This expanded partnership builds on that by giving our passengers access to premium content that enriches every part of the journey, from before they board to after they arrive.”

About PressReader

PressReader delivers the world's best journalism, storytelling and entertainment from around the globe in an engaging digital reading experience.

Since 1999, the company has pioneered digital content curation and distribution. Today, PressReader partners with more than 1,500 of the world's top publishers to provide over 8,400 newspapers and magazines from 120 countries and in 60 languages. The platform also includes a collection of over 140,000 eBooks and a selection of puzzles and games. Through partnerships with more than 12,000 organizations worldwide, including train lines, libraries, hotels, airlines and healthcare facilities, PressReader helps people discover quality information and engaging content, wherever they are. Individual subscriptions are also available, giving readers unlimited access from anywhere.