MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BUNCHIES Supports The Busyhead Project During Mental Health Awareness Month Golf snack brand founded by Hally Leadbetter pledges 10 percent of online sales in May to support mental health initiatives

May 06, 2026 10:00 AM EDT | Source: Bunchies

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - BUNCHIES, the new golf snack from Hally Leadbetter, today announces a new partnership with The Busyhead Project, a nonprofit mental health organization founded by 2x GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Noah Kahan that aims to end the stigma around mental health. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, BUNCHIES will donate 10 percent of all online sales at EatBUNCHIES from the month of May to support the organization's mission of expanding access to mental health resources.







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Every online purchase made throughout the month will directly contribute to The Busyhead Project, which has raised more than $6.6 million since its founding in 2023 and supported more than 170 community-based organizations worldwide.

For Hally, this collaboration is personal. She is an advocate for mental health awareness and speaks openly about her own personal experiences navigating OCD and ADHD to help normalize the conversation. That commitment extends to BUNCHIES and Happy Golfer, a wellness and lifestyle brand that she founded to bring energy, joy and performance to golfers everywhere. BUNCHIES launched in January 2026 as the first product from the Happy Golfer brand and has quickly become one of the go-to snacks for top resorts and clubs in the golf industry.

"Giving back to mental health causes and helping people find important resources has always been a part of my vision for BUNCHIES," said Hally Leadbetter, founder of Happy Golfer and BUNCHIES. "I've always been a fan of The Busyhead Project and their mission is exactly the kind we want to get behind. Once BUNCHIES was in a position to partner with an organization, they were my first call."

The Busyhead Project focuses on funding accessible mental health resources and empowering communities through education, advocacy and direct support. The organization has quickly become a leading voice in the movement to normalize conversations around mental health.

Building a brand that gives back to mental health organizations is central to Hally's commitment to wellness on and off the course, and partnering with The Busyhead Project brings her advocacy into action.

Visit EatBUNCHIES to purchase BUNCHIES and support The Busyhead Project throughout Mental Health Awareness Month.

About BUNCHIES



BUNCHIES by Happy Golfer is redefining on-course snacking with clean, functional energy bites made specifically for golfers. Formulated by a golf nutritionist and backed by leading figures in the game, BUNCHIES deliver steady, no-junk energy and are the go-to snack for golfers looking to fuel their fun on the course, at work, or anywhere life takes them. Happy Golfer, the company behind BUNCHIES, is a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

About Hally Leadbetter

Hally Leadbetter is a host, producer, and entrepreneur. She currently serves as the lead digital talent for Golf Digest, co-host of Mornings at the Masters, and appears regularly on CBS Sports Network. Hally is also the co-founder of Better Co. - a creative agency and production company that connects with today's golfer - and the co-founder of Happy Golfer, a golf- and wellness-driven brand committed to creating products that help golfers feel better, play better, and enjoy the game more.

About The Busyhead Project



Founded by Noah Kahan and named after his 2019 debut album, The Busyhead Project is a nonprofit mental health organization dedicated to ending the stigma and expanding access to care. Since its launch in 2023, has raised millions of dollars to support resources and programs aimed at making mental health care accessible for all.

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Source: Bunchies