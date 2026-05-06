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Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.


2026-05-06 10:34:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:11 AM EST - Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Announced the first release of sub score data from the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Histologic Scoring System in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a part of the RESOLVE trial evaluating EP-104GI for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. These data were also presented this week at the Digestive Disease Week conference in Chicago. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $9.88.

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