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Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Kits Eyecare Ltd.


2026-05-06 10:34:13
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:16 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue increased 23% Year-Over-Year (27% on a Constant Currency Basis) to a record $57.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of 7.2%, Increasing to a record $4.1 million. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $14.29.

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