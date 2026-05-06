403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kits Eyecare Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:16 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue increased 23% Year-Over-Year (27% on a Constant Currency Basis) to a record $57.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA of 7.2%, Increasing to a record $4.1 million. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $14.29.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment