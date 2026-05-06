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Fincantieri's Lorenza Pigozzi To Receive Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Lorenza Pigozzi, executive vice president and group corporate strategic communication director at Fincantieri, will be honoured with the Outstanding Individual Achievement SABRE at the EMEA SABRE Awards in London on 21 May.
Pigozzi is one of the most experienced and respected corporate communications leaders in Europe, with a career spanning more than 30 years across the financial and industrial sectors. She is widely recognised for her ability to navigate complex, high-stakes environments, and for building communications functions that support both institutional credibility and long-term business strategy.
Much of that reputation was forged during her two decades at Mediobanca, where she joined in 2001 and was soon tasked with establishing the bank's communications function from scratch, at a time of significant governance change.
Over the next 20 years, she led the group's communications and institutional relations through periods of transformation, including its expansion beyond investment banking into retail, consumer and wealth management, as well as the wider pressures of the Eurozone debt crisis.
In 2022, Pigozzi took on a new challenge, joining Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, as strategic communications director. The 230-year-old company operates 18 shipyards globally and spans every segment of the marine industry, from cruise and naval to offshore energy and advanced technologies.
At Fincantieri, Pigozzi has been responsible for shaping a global communications strategy that reflects the group's scale and complexity, while also evolving its positioning as a modern industrial player. Her remit has included strengthening its international reputation, advancing its ESG narrative, and more recently integrating artificial intelligence into its communications ecosystem as part of a broader digital transformation.
Alongside her executive role, she serves on multiple boards across the Fincantieri ecosystem and beyond, including Vard, Fincantieri Foundation and Fincantieri NexTech, as well as chairing Operae Interiors. She has also been the only Italian representative in PRovoke Media's Influence 100 for seven consecutive years, underlining her standing as one of the most influential in-house communications leaders globally.
Throughout her career, Pigozzi has been known for combining strategic clarity with a calm authority in complex situations, particularly when managing relationships with investors, media and other critical stakeholders.
Gabriele Galateri, former president of Mediobanca and now president of the Italian Institute of Technology, said:“I could not be more supportive of Lorenza's brilliant career in the communication and media sector and this award is testimony of the validity of my esteem for Lorenza. I have known Lorenza since my years at Mediobanca, where she was in charge of communication and external relations.
"I have always been impressed by her competence, credibility, and capacity to act intelligently even in complicated environments and situations. She has been able to confront in a smart way analysts, journalists, and various stakeholders even on very delicate issues with courage and wisdom.”
Pigozzi is one of the most experienced and respected corporate communications leaders in Europe, with a career spanning more than 30 years across the financial and industrial sectors. She is widely recognised for her ability to navigate complex, high-stakes environments, and for building communications functions that support both institutional credibility and long-term business strategy.
Much of that reputation was forged during her two decades at Mediobanca, where she joined in 2001 and was soon tasked with establishing the bank's communications function from scratch, at a time of significant governance change.
Over the next 20 years, she led the group's communications and institutional relations through periods of transformation, including its expansion beyond investment banking into retail, consumer and wealth management, as well as the wider pressures of the Eurozone debt crisis.
In 2022, Pigozzi took on a new challenge, joining Fincantieri, one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, as strategic communications director. The 230-year-old company operates 18 shipyards globally and spans every segment of the marine industry, from cruise and naval to offshore energy and advanced technologies.
At Fincantieri, Pigozzi has been responsible for shaping a global communications strategy that reflects the group's scale and complexity, while also evolving its positioning as a modern industrial player. Her remit has included strengthening its international reputation, advancing its ESG narrative, and more recently integrating artificial intelligence into its communications ecosystem as part of a broader digital transformation.
Alongside her executive role, she serves on multiple boards across the Fincantieri ecosystem and beyond, including Vard, Fincantieri Foundation and Fincantieri NexTech, as well as chairing Operae Interiors. She has also been the only Italian representative in PRovoke Media's Influence 100 for seven consecutive years, underlining her standing as one of the most influential in-house communications leaders globally.
Throughout her career, Pigozzi has been known for combining strategic clarity with a calm authority in complex situations, particularly when managing relationships with investors, media and other critical stakeholders.
Gabriele Galateri, former president of Mediobanca and now president of the Italian Institute of Technology, said:“I could not be more supportive of Lorenza's brilliant career in the communication and media sector and this award is testimony of the validity of my esteem for Lorenza. I have known Lorenza since my years at Mediobanca, where she was in charge of communication and external relations.
"I have always been impressed by her competence, credibility, and capacity to act intelligently even in complicated environments and situations. She has been able to confront in a smart way analysts, journalists, and various stakeholders even on very delicate issues with courage and wisdom.”
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