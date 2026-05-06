STAND And Nav'solidaire Announce Landmark Partnership To Scale Prosthetic Leg Provision Across Africa

MENAFN - Pressat) STAND is proud to announce a new formal partnership with the French NGO, Nav'Solidaire. This collaboration marks a significant step forward to ensure more amputees in Africa have access to high-quality prosthetic legs donated from Europe and beyond.

The partnership between these two world-leading amputee NGOs is significant as it will streamline logistics, as well as reduce costs and environmental impact. Millions of amputees throughout Africa do not have access to prosthetic legs and care, so there is a great need to scale up impact among NGOs.

Under the new agreement, Nav'Solidaire will take the lead on refurbishing leg donations from across the globe using a dedicated team of volunteers. In a move that highlights both organisations' commitment to the planet, Nav'Solidaire will also manage the sailing of these components to West Africa, including the unique use of "Bla-Bla-Boat" sailing vessels to transport legs from Normandy down to Senegal and The Gambia.

STAND will continue to focus on its core strengths: collecting prosthetic legs from its global network and building long-term clinic capacity in Africa through training, equipment, and counselling support. This focus allows STAND to prioritise holistic rehabilitation, encompassing both physical and emotional wellbeing for the individuals they support.

By pooling resources, STAND and Nav'Solidaire aim to significantly reduce operational costs and scale their collective impact. This partnership moves away from a competitive NGO sector to a collaborative one, which purely focuses on helping people with limb differences get back on their feet.

Tom Williams OBE, founder of STAND:

“We have been friends with Nav'Solidaire for a while, so it seemed right that we work together more rather than duplicate efforts. This partnership recognises their strength in people power, logistics and sailing, and STAND's reach and network across sub-Saharan Africa.”

Antoine Michel, President of Nav'Solidaire:

“Being an amputee myself, I founded Nav'Solidaire with close friends to help people like me who don't have access to the same care. It's great to have friends across the Channel who share the same mission. We have the perfect workshop to scale our efforts, so this partnership was an easy decision!”