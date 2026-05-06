Turning the Tables: THE KNOT Brings Award-Winning Theatre to the Big Screen in Groundbreaking Lancashire Tour

At a time when beloved films are increasingly being reimagined for the stage - from classics like The Karate Kid - Certain Curtain Theatre is boldly bucking the trend. Instead of adapting screen to stage, the company is turning its award-winning original theatre into powerful cinematic experiences.

This season sees the launch of THE KNOT, a striking and emotionally charged drama that has been specially filmed for the big screen and will tour Lancashire through a series of free and 'pay what you can' screenings.

Created by Certain Curtain Theatre, THE KNOT explores the complex realities of domestic abuse and substance misuse with sensitivity, originality and dramatic intensity.

Certain Curtain Theatre's Creative Directors John Woudberg and Claire Moore, collaborated with Film Director Milda Baginskaite and Producer Naomi Ayres from Square Cherry Productions to turn their already acclaimed stage form, into this new screen adaptation. This film brings audiences closer than ever to the raw, human stories at its heart - preserving the immediacy of live performance while harnessing the intimacy of film.

Each screening will be followed by a live Q&A session with Director Claire Moore, offering audiences the chance to reflect, ask questions, and engage more deeply with the themes explored in the film. These post-screening discussions are designed to create a safe and open space for dialogue, helping to break down stigma and encourage meaningful conversations around issues that are too often left unspoken.

With five dates scheduled across Lancashire, accessibility is central to the tour's mission. By offering free and flexible ticketing, Certain Curtain Theatre is ensuring that as many people as possible can experience this important work - regardless of financial barriers.

Why attend?

Experience an award-winning stage drama reimagined for the big screen Be part of a bold creative movement reversing the traditional adaptation trend Engage with urgent social issues through powerful, original storytelling Take part in a live Q&A with Director Claire Moore Access high-quality arts with free or 'pay what you can' tickets

Whether you are passionate about theatre, interested in socially relevant storytelling, or simply looking for a compelling and thought-provoking evening, THE KNOT offers an experience that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Tickets and further information:



Join us for an event that not only tells a story - but challenges convention and sparks conversation.

ENDS