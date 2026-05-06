WB Poll Results Unexpected, But We'll Fight For Ideology: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday reacted to the results of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, stating that the outcome was unexpected but reaffirming his party's commitment to its ideology and principles. Speaking to reporters in Patna, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that they did not anticipate such results in West Bengal, adding that the presence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) means "the entire system and machinery are in their hands."

Yadav emphasised that electoral wins and losses are not of primary importance to his party. "We did not expect results of this kind to come in Bengal. But since the BJP is there, the entire system and machinery are in their hands....Our ideology is that loss or victory does not hold much significance; there will be many elections, they will keep coming, but we will fight for our ideology, for our policies and principles, and we will always continue to fight against the ideology of BJP-RSS", he said.

Tejashwi Criticises Bihar Govt Over Cabinet Delay

In a sharp political remark, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the delay in cabinet expansion in Bihar, questioning the government's stability and its impact on development. "If the government hasn't been formed in 7 months, will Bihar benefit? The cabinet hasn't been formed yet, and in these 6 months, we've seen two Chief Ministers. Unless there's stability, development can't happen", he said.

BJP to Hold Legislative Party Meeting in West Bengal

Earlier, Senior West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including West Bengal State President Samik Bhattacharya, on Wednesday announced that the party will hold a legislative party meeting on May 8 at 4 pm to elect its legislative leader, followed by a swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9 at 10 am. He further mentioned that the swearing-in ceremony would be attended by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders of the party.

Amit Shah to Visit West Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on Thursday evening as part of the party's ongoing post-election political engagements following its historic performance in the state.

BJP Creates History With Decisive Mandate

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats. (ANI)

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