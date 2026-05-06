CN Presents The 2025 Safe Handling Award To 194 Rail Shippers

Recipients are evaluated based on established criteria, including meeting stringent safety requirements.

This recognition reflects CN's commitment to being the safest provider of transportation services in North America.

“Congratulations to the 2025 recipients for their ongoing dedication to the safe handling of regulated goods that transit along our network. At CN, safety is our core value, and guides everything we do. We thank the 194 shippers for their continued commitment to upholding the highest safety standards.”

– Janet Drysdale, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at CN

“Safety is a shared responsibility, and these awards highlight customers who lead by example with every shipment. Their commitment helps keep our employees safe as well as the communities where we operate. We appreciate their partnership in making safety a daily practice.”

– Buck Rogers, Vice-President Petroleum & Chemicals at CN

The Safe Handling Award is an important part of the Responsible Care® Program, an ongoing performance improvement initiative in which CN is a partner, both in Canada and the U.S.

Here is the full list of CN's 2025 Safe Handling Award recipients: