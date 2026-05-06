Azergold And Eswatini Discuss Expansion Of Economic And Mining Cooperation

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Zakir Ibrahimov, Chairman of the Management Board of AzerGold CJSC, held a meeting with Sibusisive Mnqomezulu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Eswatini to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, with a particular focus on potential collaboration in the mining sector.

Ibrahimov noted that Azerbaijan maintains broad and strong international relations and is among a limited number of countries that have signed strategic partnership agreements with many leading global power centers. He emphasized that Azerbaijan, long known for its rich oil and gas resources, fully meets its domestic energy needs while continuously strengthening its export potential. According to him, this positions the country as an emerging global actor, not only a regional one.

The AzerGold chairman also highlighted that revenues from the oil and gas sector have enabled Azerbaijan to pursue sound economic policies and invest in diverse industries. Among these priorities, the mining sector occupies an important place. He stressed that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, targeted economic reforms have led to significant progress in mining, alongside other sectors of the economy, in a relatively short period of time.

Ibrahimov provided information on AzerGold's ongoing activities, implemented projects, and its contribution to the development of the non-oil sector. He noted that AzerGold currently ranks among the leading state-owned exporters in the non-oil sector and that the company's financial performance has shown steady year-on-year growth.

Ambassador Mnqomezulu expressed his satisfaction with being in Azerbaijan and underlined the significant potential for expanding economic ties between the two countries. He particularly emphasized the benefits of developing cooperation in mining, noting that Eswatini possesses rich mineral resources. The ambassador added that AzerGold's advanced experience in exploration and resource management could play an important role in the efficient development and utilization of these assets.