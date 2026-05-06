Summer-Like Temperatures Of Up To +30°C Forecast For Thursday, With Rain And Thunderstorms In Western Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The wind will be predominantly southwesterly at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s possible in parts of the west during the day.

Temperatures at night will range from 10 to 15°C, and during the day from 25 to 30°C; in the south and southeast of the country, nighttime temperatures will be 7–12°C, and daytime temperatures 20–25°C.

Meteorologist shares weather forecast for Ukraine next week

In Kyiv and the region, no precipitation is expected tomorrow. The wind will be southwesterly at 7–12 m/s.

In the capital, temperatures will be 13–15°C at night and 27–29°C during the day. In the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures will be 10–15°C, and daytime temperatures 25–30°C.

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