Industry Leaders To Tackle Sustainability Challenge At Data Centre LIVE

London, 06 May 2026 – As digital demand accelerates and data centres face mounting pressure to balance performance with environmental responsibility, Data Centre LIVE, a BizClik Media event, is bringing together industry leaders to address one of the sector's most pressing challenges: how to achieve sustainability without compromise.

On 21 May 2026, Helen Munro, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Pulsant, Stine Bjønnstu Holthe, Head of Sustainability at Bulk Infrastructure, and Louise Alter, Sustainability Director at nLighten, will lead a panel discussion which explores how the industry can move beyond incremental efficiency gains to deliver systemic, measurable change.

The conversation reflects a fundamental shift in the sector. What was once viewed as a long-term ambition has become an immediate operational priority, with organisations now required to integrate sustainability into the core of their data centre strategy.

From ambition to action

The panel, Sustainable Data Centres, will examine how energy efficiency, green technologies and carbon reduction strategies can be embedded into operations whilst supporting business growth. With data centres accounting for a significant portion of global energy consumption, the session will focus on practical approaches that deliver both environmental and commercial outcomes.

" At="" a="" time="" when="" digital="" demand="" is="" accelerating="" rapidly,="" sustainability="" in="" data="" centres="" has="" shifted="" from="" a="" long-term="" ambition="" to="" an="" immediate="" operational="" priority.="" The="" real="" challenge="" now="" is="" balancing="" performance,="" resilience="" and="" environmental="" impact="" without="" compromise.="" In="" this="" session,="" I'm="" looking="" forward="" to="" exploring="" how="" the="" industry="" can="" move="" beyond="" efficiency="" gains="" to="" more="" systemic,="" measurable="" change,"="" said="" Louise="" Alter,="" Sustainability="" Director="" at="" />