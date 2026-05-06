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Trump Says It Is Premature to Consider Iran Peace Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared early Wednesday that direct peace negotiations with Iran remained premature, even as reports surfaced that Washington and Tehran were closing in on a framework agreement to resolve their 67-day conflict.
In remarks to the New York Post, Trump ruled out dispatching envoys to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks, contradicting signals from Islamabad sources suggesting a tentative deal was within reach.
"I don't think so," Trump said, adding: "I think we'll do it— it's too far. No, it's too much."
Hours earlier, Trump had taken to Truth Social with a stark warning, making clear that any prospective deal hinged entirely on Tehran's acceptance of terms already on the table.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," he wrote, adding that otherwise "the bombing starts" at a "much higher level and intensity."
The president had previously floated the idea of traveling personally to Pakistan to formalize any agreement, citing the mediation role played by Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir in bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran.
Trump brought the call with the Post to an abrupt close, stating he was needed in a meeting with "the generals."
In remarks to the New York Post, Trump ruled out dispatching envoys to Pakistan for a fresh round of talks, contradicting signals from Islamabad sources suggesting a tentative deal was within reach.
"I don't think so," Trump said, adding: "I think we'll do it— it's too far. No, it's too much."
Hours earlier, Trump had taken to Truth Social with a stark warning, making clear that any prospective deal hinged entirely on Tehran's acceptance of terms already on the table.
"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," he wrote, adding that otherwise "the bombing starts" at a "much higher level and intensity."
The president had previously floated the idea of traveling personally to Pakistan to formalize any agreement, citing the mediation role played by Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir in bridging the gap between Washington and Tehran.
Trump brought the call with the Post to an abrupt close, stating he was needed in a meeting with "the generals."
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