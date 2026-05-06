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Arab member of Knesset Criticizes Ben-Gvir Over Gesture Linked to Execution Law
(MENAFN) An Arab member of the Israeli Knesset, Ahmad Tibi, has sharply criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife following a controversial birthday celebration involving imagery linked to a recently advanced execution law.
According to Tibi, both individuals are in urgent need of psychological evaluation, comments he made during a radio interview in response to reports that Ben-Gvir received a birthday cake decorated with a symbolic noose. The gesture was reportedly connected to a law supported by his far-right political faction concerning the execution of prisoners.
Tibi described the incident as reflecting a broader climate of hostility, arguing that such actions go beyond political disagreement and instead indicate a deeper psychological and societal issue. He added that while many people associate birthdays with positive wishes and celebration, the symbolism used in this case, in his view, reflects normalization of violence and hatred.
The remarks came after public attention focused on a birthday cake presented to Ben-Gvir by his wife, which included imagery and wording referencing the controversial legislation. The law in question, passed earlier by the Knesset, has drawn significant international criticism from human rights organizations and political observers.
The legislation outlines provisions for capital punishment in certain cases involving attacks resulting in Israeli deaths, and includes procedures for how such sentences could be carried out within the prison system. It also introduces mechanisms that have been widely debated due to concerns over legal safeguards and international standards.
The controversy highlights ongoing political tensions within Israel’s domestic political discourse, particularly surrounding security policy, treatment of prisoners, and the influence of far-right parties in shaping legislation.
According to Tibi, both individuals are in urgent need of psychological evaluation, comments he made during a radio interview in response to reports that Ben-Gvir received a birthday cake decorated with a symbolic noose. The gesture was reportedly connected to a law supported by his far-right political faction concerning the execution of prisoners.
Tibi described the incident as reflecting a broader climate of hostility, arguing that such actions go beyond political disagreement and instead indicate a deeper psychological and societal issue. He added that while many people associate birthdays with positive wishes and celebration, the symbolism used in this case, in his view, reflects normalization of violence and hatred.
The remarks came after public attention focused on a birthday cake presented to Ben-Gvir by his wife, which included imagery and wording referencing the controversial legislation. The law in question, passed earlier by the Knesset, has drawn significant international criticism from human rights organizations and political observers.
The legislation outlines provisions for capital punishment in certain cases involving attacks resulting in Israeli deaths, and includes procedures for how such sentences could be carried out within the prison system. It also introduces mechanisms that have been widely debated due to concerns over legal safeguards and international standards.
The controversy highlights ongoing political tensions within Israel’s domestic political discourse, particularly surrounding security policy, treatment of prisoners, and the influence of far-right parties in shaping legislation.
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