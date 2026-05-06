403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Baykar Signs First Export Deal for KIZILELMA Fighter Drone with Indonesia
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar has secured its first export agreement for the Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft, signing a deal with Indonesia during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul.
The agreement was formalized at the Istanbul Expo Center as part of the ongoing defense industry event organized by SAHA Istanbul, where multiple international and domestic contracts are being concluded between defense firms and government representatives. Anadolu is serving as the event’s global communications partner.
During the signing ceremony, SAHA Istanbul leadership and Baykar’s CEO described the agreement as a major milestone for both the company and Türkiye’s defense sector. The deal was presented as part of a broader expansion of Türkiye’s unmanned aerial systems into international markets.
Baykar highlighted that its earlier Bayraktar TB2 drone has already become one of the most widely exported unmanned aerial systems in its category globally. The company is now advancing into more complex unmanned combat aircraft technology with the development of the KIZILELMA platform, which is designed as an unmanned fighter jet concept.
The aircraft completed its first flight in 2022, and according to company statements, has since undergone continued testing and flight development. Production has reportedly been finalized, with plans for domestic deployment in the near future.
The agreement with Indonesia expands existing defense cooperation between the two countries. Previous arrangements have already included Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 and AKINCI systems, making KIZILELMA the third unmanned platform to be included in joint defense collaboration.
Indonesian partners involved in the deal expressed support for continued industrial and technological cooperation between the two sides, framing the agreement as part of broader defense ties.
Separately, Turkish defense electronics firm Aselsan also signed additional contracts with Indonesian defense authorities during the same exhibition, focusing on the use of its systems within Indonesia’s military infrastructure.
The agreement was formalized at the Istanbul Expo Center as part of the ongoing defense industry event organized by SAHA Istanbul, where multiple international and domestic contracts are being concluded between defense firms and government representatives. Anadolu is serving as the event’s global communications partner.
During the signing ceremony, SAHA Istanbul leadership and Baykar’s CEO described the agreement as a major milestone for both the company and Türkiye’s defense sector. The deal was presented as part of a broader expansion of Türkiye’s unmanned aerial systems into international markets.
Baykar highlighted that its earlier Bayraktar TB2 drone has already become one of the most widely exported unmanned aerial systems in its category globally. The company is now advancing into more complex unmanned combat aircraft technology with the development of the KIZILELMA platform, which is designed as an unmanned fighter jet concept.
The aircraft completed its first flight in 2022, and according to company statements, has since undergone continued testing and flight development. Production has reportedly been finalized, with plans for domestic deployment in the near future.
The agreement with Indonesia expands existing defense cooperation between the two countries. Previous arrangements have already included Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 and AKINCI systems, making KIZILELMA the third unmanned platform to be included in joint defense collaboration.
Indonesian partners involved in the deal expressed support for continued industrial and technological cooperation between the two sides, framing the agreement as part of broader defense ties.
Separately, Turkish defense electronics firm Aselsan also signed additional contracts with Indonesian defense authorities during the same exhibition, focusing on the use of its systems within Indonesia’s military infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment