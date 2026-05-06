NHL 2025/2026 Business Analysis Report Opportunities In Media Rights Landscape, Growing Sponsorship Portfolios, And Increasing International Popularity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The NHL presents key market opportunities through its media rights landscape, growing sponsorship portfolios, and increasing international popularity. Enhanced revenue can be leveraged through strategic partnerships in jersey patches and local network rights, especially valuable in aligning with brands like FanDuel and Fanatics.

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the nhl 2025/26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report takes a closer look at the biggest and most popular ice hockey competition. The report highlights the media rights landscape and sponsorship portfolios of the NHL.

National games in the US and Canada are worth $980.35 million this season. Local network rights concerns relate to teams aligned with FanDuel Sports Network. Fanatics is the exclusive league kit supplier. Jersey patch partnerships are worth a higher value than helmet partners. Season paused in February as NHL permits return of NHL stars in the Winter Olympics.

Furthermore, the report takes a closer look at the league from other key commercial revenue streams including ticket prices and attendances. The report also explores its overall popularity against other major North American sports leagues, analyzing social media followings.

Key Highlights



Lists of all major TV partners

Overview of all sponsors

Analysis against the kit supplier market

Breakdown of helmet sponsors Breakdown of jersey patch partners

Report Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across one of the biggest ice hockey competition in the world. It breaks the league down individually but offers strong comparisons against other leading tournaments, including the other 'big five' North American sports leagues. Offers a great overview of key revenue streams throughout for the league.

Reasons to Buy



Ice Hockey is one of the 'big five' US-based sports leagues. Its appeal and representation in Canada is also beyond that of any other popular main sports league on the continent. The report highlights key revenue streams for the league, highlighting how it is seeing continued growth and greater international popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Media Landscape

3. League Sponsorship

4. Kit Supplier Landscape

5. Jersey Patch Partners

6. Helmet Partners

7. Team Sponsorship

8. Team Profiles

9. Ticket Revenue

10. In-season Competitions

11. Global Series

12. Social Media

For more information about this report visit

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