Better Blend Continues Growth With Second Lexington Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-growing Midwest brand brings low-sugar, high-protein menu to the area

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Blend, a rapidly growing smoothie and bowl brand, opened its second location in Lexington, Kentucky, bringing its Midwest total to 17. The new store, located on Richmond Road, officially opened to the public on April 18, 2026.

To celebrate the opening, Better Blend hosted a grand opening event featuring giveaways, acai samples, and free smoothie bowls. The event drew a large turnout, with some guests lining up as early as 11 p.m. the night before.

The Richmond Road location features the brand's first drive up window, allowing customers to place orders online and pick them up without having to leave their car. The brand is also expanding beyond storefronts with its new“Blendmobile” food trucks, bringing its menu directly to local events and communities.

“We're so excited to bring a second location to Lexington,” said Isaac Hamlin, CEO of Better Blend.“We continue to be amazed and incredibly thankful for the support of our Better Blend community.”

Founded in 2018, Better Blend is known for its protein-packed, low-sugar smoothies, nutrient-rich smoothie bowls, and variety of other healthy options. The brand emphasizes clean, functional ingredients, quick service, unique flavors, and accessibility for customers seeking healthier alternatives on the go.

About Better Blend

Better Blend is an award-winning, purpose-driven wellness brand focused on making healthy eating simple, accessible, and easy to maintain as part of everyday life. Recognized with Forbes'“30 Under 30,” the brand has quickly established itself as a leader in functional nutrition and lifestyle-driven food.

Designed for today's health-conscious consumer, Better Blend offers a menu of high-protein, low-sugar smoothies alongside nutrient-rich, great-tasting bowls made with premium ingredients. With a focus on both flavor and nutrition, the brand continues to meet growing demand for convenient, better-for-you options.

Website



Social Media

Instagram: @betterblendofficial

TikTok: @better_blend

Location

Better Blend - Lexington - Richmond Rd

2860 Richmond Rd

Lexington, KY 40509

Media Contact

Kim Hamlin

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

